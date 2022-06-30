Mt. Zion’s boys basketball team finished up their off-season summer games this week with action at home and at Central High School.
The team has been looking to improve under the leadership of newly hired coach Leronnice Davis, and they have begun to put wins together against local opponents in summer basketball.
On Tuesday, the Eagles played host to both Lithia Springs and Holy Ground. The visiting teams faced off in the first game of the day.
Then, Mt. Zion played in a double header against these two teams. They first came away with a win over Holy Ground. In the second game, the Eagles played Lithia Springs team very closely, losing by one point on a buzzer beater by the Lions.
On Wednesday, the Eagles wrapped up their off-season action at Central High School, facing off against Bremen and the home team Central Lions.
Mt. Zion came away with a convincing win against Bremen, but they again fell to a talented Central team in their second game of the day.
The Eagles finish the month of June with several varsity wins, including games against Haralson County, Bremen (twice), Holy Ground and Cleburne County.
