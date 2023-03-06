VALDOSTA, Ga. — Mt. Zion’s girls basketball team saw their deep playoff run come to an end in the Final Four on Saturday, falling 34-14 to the defending state champion Lake Oconee Academy Titans at Valdosta State University.
“I have so much respect for LOA and their program,” said Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright. “They have really good coaches and players. They’re the defending state champions that returned their entire roster from last season, so we knew we needed to play a clean and complete game.”
The Lady Eagles’ defense was effective, holding a team that averaged roughly 47 points per game to their second-lowest total all season, but on offense Mt. Zion struggled to find a basket all afternoon, not breaking double figures until the fourth period.
“I was proud of the girls for continuing to play hard on the defensive end, even while we struggled to make shots and score,” Wright stated. “That shows you our girls have high character and are mentally tough.”
As for what happened on the offensive end, Wright credited a tough start and an overall difficult day shooting the ball.
“Offensively, we were out of sync to start with. We turned the ball over on the first few possessions and could never get into rhythm. Give LOA a lot of credit for that. They are a well rounded team. I thought we got some good looks that just would not go down.”
The game started out as a stalemate for several minutes with neither team making a shot until the Titans scored five unanswered, forcing a Mt. Zion timeout at the 5:03 mark of the first quarter.
Out of the timeout, Lake Oconee’s leading scorer Jada Williams scored on a cut down the lane. Williams was the only player in the game to have double digits, scoring 18.
Mt. Zion finally lit up their side of the scoreboard in response on an inbound to Shaniah Farley, but the Titans added a pair of free throws, and the Eagles were down 9-2 at the end of the first.
It seemed all Mt. Zion needed was a short offensive surge to get right back into the game, but as more shots missed the mark, it became clear an offensive surge would be much more difficult than it seemed.
Mt. Zion’s only score of the second quarter was the back end of a pair of foul shots by Zykiriah Platt. The Eagles stayed aggressive on defense, forcing turnovers and stops, but they could not turn any possession into a field goal.
The score at the half looked like that of a football game, 21-3. Out of the half, Mt. Zion missed three straight attempts until Nesaiah Farley banked in a jump shot for the team’s first field goal since the first quarter.
But offense was not exactly revelatory for Lake Oconee in the third period, either. Their only points were off three late free throws by Georgia Bosart, making their fourth-quarter lead one more point than the halftime lead, 24-5.
The Eagles fourth quarter was their biggest with nine points, including five from Nesaiah Farley and another Platt foul shot. Mt. Zion ended the game on a positive note, as senior Zoey Holland beat the final buzzer with a three pointer from the right wing, her first and only points of the night.
Mt. Zion finished the season with a 25-6 overall record, including a region championship both in the tournament and the regular season, as well as three state playoff wins. Their Elite Eight and Final Four appearances were both the first in school history.
