In a strong defensive showing by both teams, Mt. Zion’s Lady Eagles struggled to find points in a 34-14 loss to Lake Oconee Academy in the Class A D-II Final Four last Saturday. Pictured is Nesaiah Farley, who led the Eagles with seven points.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Mt. Zion’s girls basketball team saw their deep playoff run come to an end in the Final Four on Saturday, falling 34-14 to the defending state champion Lake Oconee Academy Titans at Valdosta State University.

“I have so much respect for LOA and their program,” said Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright. “They have really good coaches and players. They’re the defending state champions that returned their entire roster from last season, so we knew we needed to play a clean and complete game.”

