Mt. Zion only qualified three individual state track competitors, but they made their appearance at the meet count, as all three placed and received a medal on the first day of the state meet.
This put the Eagles temporarily on the overall leaderboard in eighth place with 13 points scored on just three performances at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany, Ga.
Mt. Zion was all about jumps this year in state competition, as all three boys who qualified did so in jump events only. Sidney Baker qualified in the long jump, Sherrod Montgomery made it in the triple jump, and Christian Terrell qualified in both the high jump and triple jump.
The Eagles highest finishers on the day were Terrell and Montgomery. Terrell, a senior, took third place in the high jump with a jump of six feet and two inches. Montgomery, a sophomore, took third in the triple jump with a leap of 44 feet and two inches.
Rounding out the Eagles state finishers was Sidney Baker. Baker nabbed an eighth-place spot in the long jump, jumping 20 feet four inches.
Mt. Zion also qualified a girls’ 4x100 relay team this year, but the team fell short of qualifying for finals, as they finished 14th out of 16 teams with a time of 53.79 seconds on Friday.
