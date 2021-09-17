Dade County entered Donald L. Nixon Stadium in their Michigan-esque Wolverine helmets to face the Mt. Zion Eagles on Friday in a non-region contest.
From a statistics standpoint, the game was set to be close from the beginning. Each team averaged around 35 points per game.
The Eagles started out fast and picked up a first down with two quick rushes to Kevin Berrios and Malachi Ackles. After an important conversion on 4th down, Mt. Zion capped off the drive with a 25-yard TD run off a compact double reverse to Sherrod Montgomery.
The Mt. Zion defense started out on fire as well. Helped by a false start by Dade, the Eagle defense forced a three and out on Dade’s first drive. The Eagles capped the ensuing second possession with another rushing TD, this time to Malachi Ackles. It was 14-0, Eagles.
The situation for Dade County was bleak, and they were forced to respond. On their second possession, the Wolverines picked up the tempo with a mix of short passes and rushes, and they ended the drive with a 5-yard TD rush by QB Brody Cooper. The game was 14-7.
Just as the game seemed to settle down at the 14-7 mark, Stanley Cross threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Ackles on a trick play that made the game 21-7 Mt. Zion.
The story of the first half was Dade’s last drive. The Wolverines drove down to the Mt. Zion 32-yard line, where they were faced with a 4th down and 1. The Wolverines handed the ball off to the fullback and picked up the first down. But, after a strong tackle for a loss by Dylan Buchanan on 2nd down and strong pass rush on 3rd down, Dade attempted a field goal. Mt. Zion jumped offsides. After the penalty, Dade decided to go for a TD on 4th down, and they delivered. Mt. Zion blocked the extra point, and it was 21-13 at the half.
After two three and outs by both teams at the start of the second half, Dade County drove all the way down to the Mt. Zion 1-yard line. The Mt. Zion defense did not break and forced a turnover on downs to keep the game at 21-13.
On the following drive, Dade gifted Mt. Zion with 45 yards on three consecutive unsportsmanlike penalties. The Eagles capitalized with another compact double reverse TD run, this time to Jasiah North. The third quarter ended, and the score was 28-13, Mt. Zion.
The first play of the 4th quarter was a wide open TD pass by Brody Cooper to make the score 28-20. Dade was within one score.
The Eagles were not phased. They took the Dade kickoff and drove half the length of the field to the Wolverine 3-yard line, where Malachi Ackles punched in another rushing TD. That brought his total up to three on the night. It was 35-20, Eagles on top.
Caleb Massey for the Wolverines took that score personally, and returned the kickoff for a TD, or so it seemed. At the last minute, an official pulled out a flag and called a block in the back, negating the touchdown. The Wolverines maintained good field position, though, and drove to the Mt. Zion two and a half and scored a TD with three minutes left in the fourth. It was 35-27.
Mt. Zion recovered the onside kick, and they were able to run out the remaining time on the clock after a key first down run by Stanley Cross. The game ended at 35-27, Eagles.
Penalties were among the main storylines for both teams. There were several instances in which Dade County was bailed out by penalties in key situations. Mt. Zion also reaped the rewards of three personal fouls in a row by Dade County in the third quarter. For a time, it seemed as if there was at least one flag on the field after every play.
Overall, the Eagles fought through the waves of adversity and were able to come away with a victory. Malachi Ackles had a very strong showing with 3 TDs on the night, and other than the numerous penalties, Mt. Zion had a fairly strong showing on both sides of the ball against a very balanced Dade County team. The Eagles will host Gordon Lee next week as they celebrate homecoming.
