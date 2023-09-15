Sherrod Montgomery Jr

Senior Sherrod Montgomery Jr. rushing to the right while tackle Walter Myers leads the way for the running back during the Eagles 35-14 defeat.

 Photo by Noah Schroyer

The Mount Zion Eagles suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Brookstone Cougars Friday night. The Eagles were previously 3-0 having outscored their first opponents 118-38. The Eagles defense had no answer for the Cougars running back duo of Lane Cannon and Gray Jones falling to Cougars 38-14.

The Eagles started the game behind after a 45 yard touchdown rush from Cannon after breaking a tackle from Kannon Crane.