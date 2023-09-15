The Mount Zion Eagles suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Brookstone Cougars Friday night. The Eagles were previously 3-0 having outscored their first opponents 118-38. The Eagles defense had no answer for the Cougars running back duo of Lane Cannon and Gray Jones falling to Cougars 38-14.
The Eagles started the game behind after a 45 yard touchdown rush from Cannon after breaking a tackle from Kannon Crane.
Carlos Randall immediately followed Cannon’s touchdown with a kick off return that was taken all the way to the end zone to tie the game early in the first quarter.
On the very next drive it looked like the Eagles were going to get the ball back at midfield on a 4th and 7 attempt for the Cougars, but Brooks Roney found an open Maxwell Jones who strolled into the endzone to take the lead back with a 14-7 score.
On the next Cougars possession it looked as though they would put more points on the board once again until Cannon fumbled just a few yards out and Stanley Cross jumped on the loose ball for the Eagles. The Eagles were unable to capitalize on the offensive side of the ball.
Cannon did go on to score again at the end of the second quarter and the start of the third quarter bringing the score to 28-7
The very next drive, the Eagles marched down the field thanks to a long run from Randal and a diving catch made by Cross. A few plays later, Buchanan carried the ball into the end zone to bring the Eagles within two touchdowns.
However, Jones and Cannon would march down the field taking 6 minutes off the fourth quarter clock and Jones eventually was tackled into the endzone to make the score 35-14.
A turnover on downs and another drive of dominance from the running backs ended in a Cougars field goal to make the score 38-14 with just over a minute left in the game.
The now 3-1 Eagles are on the road next Friday to play the Jasper County Hurricanes in another non-region matchup.
