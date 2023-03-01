MOUNT ZION — With just over a minute left to play, the Lady Eagles clung to a five-point lead over Wilcox County, 43-38. Junior Emily Byrd pulled up for a three pointer from the right wing in transition, and it banked in.
Judging by the crowd's reaction, that's when it began to feel real for Mt. Zion. They were headed to the Final Four with a 46-38 win.
"So happy, excited, proud for my girls," said head coach Tyler Wright when asked how he felt after the game. "They've earned it, they deserve it, they do things the right way. They're winners on and off the court."
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles on offense was Zoey Holland, who finished the night with 20 points, including four three-point buckets.
"She played well, especially in the first half, I thought she kind of carried us," Wright said. "We had a lot of foul trouble. We had two starters that probably played a combined six to eight minutes in the first half, so we've got to clean that up. But she and the rest of the starters kept it going, kept it afloat in the first half, and we just made enough plays in the second half to get us over the top."
The Eagles second leading scorer, Zykiriah Platt, had the first point of the game
"Winners find ways to win games, and even when you don't play your best, can you still do the things necessary to win. They did that, and I'm so excited for them
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.