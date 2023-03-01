MOUNT ZION — With just over a minute left to play, the Lady Eagles clung to a five-point lead over Wilcox County, 43-38. Junior Emily Byrd pulled up for a three pointer from the right wing in transition, and it banked in.

Judging by the crowd's reaction, that's when it began to feel real for Mt. Zion. They were headed to the Final Four with a 46-38 win.

