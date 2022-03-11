Mt. Zion lost the first game of a late-night double header against the Douglas County Tigers on Thursday. In the first one, Mt. Zion led 3-2 at the end of the third, but after giving up four runs in the fourth inning, the Eagles needed a comeback. They were poised to do so with bases loaded in the sixth, but a Chase Butler strikeout ended the inning. Douglas County added two more runs in the seventh, and Mt. Zion lost the matchup at a score of 8-5. Douglas County also won the nightcap 5-4.
Douglas County was up 6-3 as Mt. Zion went to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Cohen Hancock led off the inning with a walk, and Hayden Young’s sac-bunt put Hancock on second with one out. Bowdon's Jake Gordon was then hit by a pitch to add a runner to the bases. An Eli Rivers sac-fly sent a run home to make the score 6-4 Tigers, and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Mt. Zion as Butler went to the plate. Butler could not deliver, however, as he struck out swinging on a 2-2 count to end the inning.
The Eagles started out in trouble in the first inning. Douglas County quickly had runners on second and third with no outs, and Tiger Nathaniel Kirkendoll hit a sacrifice fly to center field to send one of these runners home. Mt. Zion's Butler got a pair of strikeouts to get out of the jam, but the Tigers were up 1-0 early.
Mt. Zion found themselves in a similar scoring position in the bottom of the first, with runners on second and third and no outs. The Eagles were able to capitalize thanks to a pair of wild pitches by Douglas County. Stanley Cross and Butler both scored for Mt. Zion to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the third, Douglas County tied the game with a Joseph Canas stolen home base, but Mt. Zion responded in the bottom of the inning with a sac-fly from Hancock to put the Eagles back in the lead at 3-2.
Mt. Zion allowed four runs in the fourth inning, and that was what ultimately cost them the game. Butler surrendered three hits in the fourth alone, allowing Douglas County to take a 6-4 lead.
At the plate, the Eagles had a chance to come back in the sixth with runners in scoring position, but two Douglas County runs in the seventh sealed the game for the Tigers.
In the loss, Mt. Zion starter Butler pitched five innings allowing six runs on four hits. Douglas County got two runs and three hits off Eli Rivers pitched the sixth and seventh innings.
