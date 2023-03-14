Eagles continue 10-run streak in win over Pebblebrook

Chase Butler was one of two batters to go three-for-three for Mt. Zion in a 17-7 win over Pebblebrook on Monday.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

Mt. Zion’s baseball team has scored 10 or more runs in each of their last eight games, including Monday’s 17-7 win over 7A school Pebblebrook.

The Eagles had nine hits in the 17-run night, including two batters, Stanley Cross and Chase Butler, going a perfect three-for-three at the plate.

