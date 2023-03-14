Eagles continue 10-run streak in win over Pebblebrook

Mt. Zion’s baseball team has scored 10 or more runs in each of their last eight games, including Monday’s 17-7 win over 7A school Pebblebrook.
The Eagles had nine hits in the 17-run night, including two batters, Stanley Cross and Chase Butler, going a perfect three-for-three at the plate.
The Eagles’ pitching staff allowed a late four-run inning in the fifth, but the offense went on to score eight runs in the sixth inning to expand their lead to ten runs, and Dylan Gable pitched a final shutout inning to seal the ten-run, run-rule win.
Eli Rivers spent the most time on the mound for Mt. Zion in the win, starting the game and lasting four and one thirds innings, allowing four runs but no hits with six walks and six strikeouts. Brison Alexander, Butler, and Gable all pitched in relief.
Mt. Zion scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Falcons erased that lead in the bottom half, tying the game up at 3-3.
After that point, the Eagles kept their offense rolling while their defense kept Pebblebrook’s bats in check. Mt. Zion added two runs in the second and three in the third, giving them an 8-3 advantage.
They added one more to that in the top of the fifth before Pebblebrook scored their four-run frame to make the game a bit more interesting at 9-7.
Mt. Zion’s eight-run frame featured four different walks. Balls put into play by Rivers, Cross, and Butler all scored runs, while the Eagles also stole home plate three times.
In total, stolen bases were key in the win for Mt. Zion, with a whopping total of 27 stolen bases between nine different runners, led by Cross who stole five bases, followed by Levi Spray and Alexander who both stole four bases apiece.
Mt. Zion (6-4) was scheduled to play Fayette County on the road on Tuesday, and their next game will also be a road trip to Christian Heritage on Friday for their first region contest.
First pitch from Christian Heritage in Dalton is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.