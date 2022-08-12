Malachi Ackles

Mt. Zion senior wide receiver Malachi Ackles calls a timeout in a scrimmage with Bremen on Thursday. Ackles had a pair of acrobatic sideline catches in the matchup.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The Mt. Zion Eagles had a strong scrimmage against the Bremen Blue Devils on Thursday night, hitting some explosive plays and outscoring Bremen 14-3 with varsity starters on the field.

“Everybody knows how physical Bremen is, and I told the kids yesterday at practice that we’re going to find out who wants to play football, and tonight we came out and matched their physicality, and that’s what I was proud of,” said Mt. Zion head coach Brad Gordon.

