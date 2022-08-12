The Mt. Zion Eagles had a strong scrimmage against the Bremen Blue Devils on Thursday night, hitting some explosive plays and outscoring Bremen 14-3 with varsity starters on the field.
“Everybody knows how physical Bremen is, and I told the kids yesterday at practice that we’re going to find out who wants to play football, and tonight we came out and matched their physicality, and that’s what I was proud of,” said Mt. Zion head coach Brad Gordon.
“You know Bremen is going to be a downhill, here-they-come-type team, and defensively we stood in with them toe-to-toe, and offensively we had some great drives.”
“We hit them on some big plays. They walked people up in the box and we were able to hit a couple of big ones,” he said.
And indeed they did. On their first scoring drive of the night, Preston Denney had the big play, running past Bremen’s high safety for a 34-yard catch down the middle. That drive would be capped off with a 24-yard touchdown run by Sherrod Montgomery.
The Eagles’ second scoring drive featured two more big plays, starting with a 25-yard toe-tap sideline catch by Malachi Ackles and continuing with a 40-yard catch reeled in by Denney, again in the middle of the field. That would set Mt. Zion up at Bremen’s one-yard line for another Montgomery score.
Ackles would later have another sideline grab, this time over the shoulder for 26 yards, but that drive would end with an offensive pass interference call on another Ackles catch down the home sideline.
“Malachi I think last year had 17 touchdowns. He can catch it with the best of them,” Gordon said.
“The good thing about him — we move him around to running back, we put him out at split-end — if you start trying to match your best against him, we can put him in the slot and do some things.”
“We’re excited about our skill kids. Our skill kids, they get after you.”
On top of the skill positions, Gordon also saw some good things from his young offensive line.
“Our offensive line, we’ve got really one returning starter out there. Avery Lepard, he anchors us there on the offensive line, but those young guys, they’re coming along.”
“This is what we needed to see for next week. This was another learning process for us, that’s all it was,” said Gordon.
On the other sideline, Bremen head coach Davis Russell had a very simple message about his team after the game.
“We’re not very tough,” he said.
When asked what he and the team are looking to improve before the team’s regular season opener next week, he said again, “Get tougher. You’re not going to have much tonight, I’m sorry.”
The night started out a bit on the wrong foot for the Blue Devils, as on just the second play of the game, starting offensive lineman Logan Mann went down with a knee injury, according to Russell. He said they would evaluate Mann’s injury on Friday.
But it was not all negative for Bremen, as they put up the first score of the game in that same drive. Running back Trent McPherson had two 15-plus-yard receptions on the drive, and though Mt. Zion’s defense held strong in goal-to-go territory, the Blue Devils got on the board first with a field goal.
In the fourth quarter, Bremen also had a nice showing with younger players subbing in, highlighted by sophomore Thomas Mann, who had 35 yards rushing on six carries in the Blue Devils’ final drive of the night, including the team’s only touchdown of the night: a two-yard run up the gut.
High school regular season football kicks off next Friday for both teams. Bremen will be at Heard County for week one, and Mt. Zion will be at home against Cleburne County (Al.)
