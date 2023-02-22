MOUNT ZION — Mt. Zion's girls basketball team is headed to the second round of GHSA state playoffs for the third consecutive season after a 42-29 win over Warren County on Tuesday.
"First off, I've got a lot of respect for Warren County," said Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright. "They play in a tough region. They've played a lot of good teams really close and have beat some good teams, so I thought they were arguably the best four seed in the state."
The Screaming Devils from Warren County came into the game with a winning record of 15-9 and a 7-5 region game split, giving them the fewest losses out of any other four seed in the tournament.
The level of competition made it all the more important for Mt. Zion to have a good start to the night, and that is what they got.
In the first quarter, Mt. Zion's defense forced a shut out. On offense, after missing several threes against Greenforest in the region championship last week, Emily Byrd pulled up behind the arc thirty seconds into the game and found nothing but net.
In total, the Lady Eagles went on to hit six three pointers on the night, two apiece from Byrd, Zoey Holland and Zikyriah Platt.
When asked about the contrast in shooting from last week to this week, Wright said, "Looking back at the last game, we were one-for-31 from three. They weren't very bad looks. We missed some shots that we normally make. If anything, it's just making sure we don't lose any confidence because we've got some good shooters on our team."
Not only was their shooting better, but defense and offense worked in tandem for the Eagles all night, and it showed early in the first quarter. Nesiah Farley drew a charge on defense and followed it with a basket on the other end to put Mt. Zion up 5-0. Byrd and Holland added a pair of transition scores after this point, and the score at the end of the first quarter was 9-0.
Byrd and Holland had 12 points each to lead the Eagles offensively in the win, with Platt being third in the effort with eight points.
Warren County's offense finally got going in the second quarter, cutting Mt. Zion's lead all the way down to 14-10 with just over two minutes until the half.
Wright called a timeout, and out of the timeout, Byrd and Holland combined for eight points, including a three pointer each, and Mt. Zion led by double figures, 22-11, at the half.
The Eagles held Warren County to seven points in the third period, three of which came from of foul shots, while they put up nine more to narrowly stretch the lead to 31-18 going into the final stretch.
Through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, Warren outscored Mt. Zion 5-2 and could have made the damage much worse had the Screaming Devils not missed five foul shots in that stretch.
However, a shot-clock-beating three pointer by Platt as well as a Chelsey Hogsed assist to Holland sparked the Eagles' offense again, and a pair of Byrd buckets capped the win.
The Eagles (23-5) will now host the Macon County Bulldogs (21-8) this Friday for the second round.
"The good thing is, it's at home," said Coach Wright, "Hopefully we'll have another good home crowd—hopefully it's a good atmosphere. We're just going to play our game."
Tipoff from Mt. Zion High School is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.