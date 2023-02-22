MOUNT ZION — Mt. Zion's girls basketball team is headed to the second round of GHSA state playoffs for the third consecutive season after a 42-29 win over Warren County on Tuesday.

"First off, I've got a lot of respect for Warren County," said Mt. Zion head coach Tyler Wright. "They play in a tough region. They've played a lot of good teams really close and have beat some good teams, so I thought they were arguably the best four seed in the state."

