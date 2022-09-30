In this ongoing series, we reach out to CHS alumni to learn what they are doing now that they have the advantage of experience, education and self-reflection. This month’s pick is an unusual one, featuring three brothers who all achieved prestigious Eagle Scout rankings, with the most recent just this past spring. The brothers are Thomas Ward, Class of 2011; Brian Ward, Class of 2012; and Rob Ward, Class of 2022. Below they share what they’ve learned through Scouting and how it has impacted their lives so far, although Rob is just a freshly-pressed Trojan alum in his first year of college.
EDUCATIONAL PURSUITS: Thomas: Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Georgia, 2016. He also holds a post- baccalaureate certificate in Construction Management from Louisiana State, 2021. Brian: Earned a Bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems with a minor in Chemistry from the University of West Georgia as well as a certificate in data analytics. “I hope to be a high school Chemistry teacher later in life. I enjoyed manipulating large sets of data and creating graph models of them using different programs.” Rob: “I am pursuing a master’s in fine arts and digital animation at Kennesaw State University with hopes to transfer to UGA in later years.”
EMPLOYMENT: Thomas: He is an assistant project manager in Nashville with Reeves Young, a large construction company. Previously, he was a senior analyst at Accenture and a project consultant for MTech Systems. Brian: “I currently work for Delta Airlines in Data Operations formulating reports from our gathered data to improve our business processes as best we can.” Rob: “Right now, I’m an unemployed college student but I hope to work in an animation studio and possibly write screenplays someday.”
PERSONAL: The Ward brothers are the sons of Ed and Audria Ward of Carrollton. Both parents have been very involved in their sons’ Scouting experience for a span of 25 consecutive years. Mothers are more active in Cub Scout years, with fathers traditionally taking on the mentoring role to help their sons prepare for manhood when Cubs “cross over” into Boy Scouts. Brian: “As soon as I could I joined Boy Scouts with my dad and Thomas, and we went on countless campouts, got countless mosquito bites, and made some great memories. Summertime was always when we would have the most time to go on campouts and summer camps. Earning new merit badges and learning how to survive in the woods were some of the best things we learned growing up.”
HOBBIES: Scouting obviously had a big impact on the Ward brothers’ leisure time. Thomas: Traveling, soccer, camping, fishing, and hiking. Brian: “As it’s been in our blood since we could remember I, of course, enjoy exploring new campgrounds, hiking, and about anything outdoors.” Rob: Drawing and cooking.
PROFESSIONAL ASPIRATIONS: Thomas: “Currently I am working in construction project management helping to establish a new regional office for Reeves Young in the middle Tennessee area. I plan to continue to develop and grow my career in construction operations as far as I can take it.” Brian: “I hope to continue to grow my career in data engineering and analytics for years to come. I plan to become more adept at different programming languages we use and make myself more well rounded. I earned a minor in Chemistry from University of West Georgia and plan to be a high school chemistry teacher later in my life.” Rob: “Eventually, I hope to pursue a job as an art director for a studio or corporation.”
PERSONAL ASPIRATIONS: Thomas: Thomas and his wife, Hannah, married April 17, 2020, during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in a private creekside ceremony that postponed plans for the big wedding which eventually happened a year later. They live in Nashville, Tenn., with their dog Pepperoni.“We want a family but have no set timeline. I’m also training to complete my first full Ironman on Sept. 17 (this year) in Cambridge, MD.” Brian: “My personal goals are always to keep myself in shape and try to better myself each day, whether that be when I go running or small things like making sure to drink water or eat healthier. I’m attempting to learn guitar and making slow progress at it after only playing percussion for many years.” Rob: “I hope to write a book as a side hustle.”
WHAT DID YOU DO FOR YOUR EAGLE SCOUT PROJECT? Thomas: “My project was a trail reclamation project at John Tanner Park where part of the walking trails and benches had been washed out by flooding or fallen into disrepair.” Brian: “My Eagle Scout project was working with the Carrollton AG center to begin the signage they now have along the trails at the Agricultural center. The aim of my signs was to draw attention away from the invasive plant species through the woods, and to focus the attention on plants native to Georgia.” Rob: “My project was the construction and installation of shelters for the feral cats at the Carroll County Animal Shelter.”
IN ADDITION TO YOUR PARTICIPATION IN ACADEMICS AND EXTRACURRICULARS OVER YOUR HIGH SCHOOL YEARS, HOW DID YOU MANAGE TO DO ALL IT TAKES TO BECOME AN EAGLE SCOUT? Thomas, who was a strong academic student as well as a Trojan athlete: “It takes a work ethic and mindset that you ‘finish what you start’ instilled by my parents firstly, as well as my extended family, friends, coaches and mentors – specifically, the friends I had in Scouting also helped.” Brian, who also was strong in academics, was active in the Trojan Marching Band: “Having to balance Scouting with the rest of my life never felt like a challenge until my Eagle Scout project. I finished mine in the spring before my 18th birthday (a Boy Scout is no longer eligible to get the rank of Eagle once turning 18). The cliché ‘Spending a little time each day’ rings true.” Rob, who was also in the band: “I managed my time efficiently making sacrifices of wants to balance needs and deadlines with the goal of not just earning an esteemed honor but honoring the work and time it took to achieve it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.