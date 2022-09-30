Eagle Scouts

Three brothers, the sons of Ed and Audria Ward, all earned the prestigious Eagle Scout rank as Boy Scouts of Troop No. 138 of Carrollton First United Methodist Church. From left are Brian, CHS Class of 2012; Rob, Class of 2022; their parents; and Thomas, CHS Class 2011. This photo was taken at Rob’s Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony held Aug. 7 at Carrollton First.

In this ongoing series, we reach out to CHS alumni to learn what they are doing now that they have the advantage of experience, education and self-reflection. This month’s pick is an unusual one, featuring three brothers who all achieved prestigious Eagle Scout rankings, with the most recent just this past spring. The brothers are Thomas Ward, Class of 2011; Brian Ward, Class of 2012; and Rob Ward, Class of 2022. Below they share what they’ve learned through Scouting and how it has impacted their lives so far, although Rob is just a freshly-pressed Trojan alum in his first year of college.

EDUCATIONAL PURSUITS: Thomas: Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Georgia, 2016. He also holds a post- baccalaureate certificate in Construction Management from Louisiana State, 2021. Brian: Earned a Bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems with a minor in Chemistry from the University of West Georgia as well as a certificate in data analytics. “I hope to be a high school Chemistry teacher later in life. I enjoyed manipulating large sets of data and creating graph models of them using different programs.” Rob: “I am pursuing a master’s in fine arts and digital animation at Kennesaw State University with hopes to transfer to UGA in later years.”

Trending Videos