Mr. Dwight Bernard Edwards, age 66, of Atlanta, GA died on May 6, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be Friday, May 12, 2023, 12 p.m. at the Historic Willie A. Watkins West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310, Dr. Patrick Latimore, Senior Pastor of Greater Fairhill Baptist Church, Atlanta, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone BLVD NW Atlanta, GA. Viewing will be Thursday May 11, 2023 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Historic Willie A. Watkins West End Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Dwight Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos