Dwayne Wesley Vick, 59, of Bowdon, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Mr. Vick was born on March 9, 1963, in Douglas County, to the late LG Vick and Sylvia Vick. He was a graduate of Lithia Springs High School and continued his education at Georgia State University, where he received his bachelor’s in business administration. He later received degrees in Business Education culminating with a Ph.D. from Piedmont University in North Georgia.
Mr. Vick was employed by the Carroll County Board of Education and worked in Villa Rica at the College and Career Academy and at Central High School from which he retired. He was also a devoted member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in the Burwell Community of Carroll County and volunteered his time there serving on many boards and committees and as a member of the church choir.
Mr. Vick is survived by his mother, Sylvia Vick; his siblings and their spouses, David Wayne and Alice Vick, Dwayne Wesley Vick, William Alan and Trena Vick, and Teresa Lynn and Michael Peisher; his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Andrew (Christine), Sarah (Jared), Tabetha (Josh), Susan, and Courtney (Justin); and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Isabel, Nora, Logan, Whitaker, Charles, Elliott, Elizabeth and Nathaniel.
Funeral services for Mr. Vick will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church. The Rev. Blair Tolbert and Rev. Wes Matson will officiate. Music will be provided by Mrs. Carol Windom. Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may make contributions in Mr. Vick's memory to Shiloh United Methodist Church Choir, 1874 Burwell Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
