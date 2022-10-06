Dwayne Wesley Vick, 59, of Bowdon, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Mr. Vick was born on March 9, 1963, in Douglas County, to the late LG Vick and Sylvia Vick. He was a graduate of Lithia Springs High School and continued his education at Georgia State University, where he received his bachelor’s in business administration. He later received degrees in Business Education culminating with a Ph.D. from Piedmont University in North Georgia.

Trending Videos