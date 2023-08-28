Mr. Dwayne Lamar Jordan, age 52, of Carrollton, Georgia died on Aug. 23, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Keith D. Lewis, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Bowdon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday Aug. 29, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

