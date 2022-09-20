A Douglasville man is suspected of damaging multiple businesses in Villa Rica on Sunday night including vehicles parked at one of the establishments.
During the night of Sept. 18, a suspect allegedly spray painted several Villa Rica businesses with a “five-point star with a circle around it.”
The locations damaged were Tanner Urgent Care on Quartz Drive, Dollar General on Devonian Drive, H&R Block on South Carroll Road, 3-D Lighting on South Carroll Road, and Servpro on Berry Drive, according to the Villa Rica Police Department.
The suspect allegedly spray painted several vehicles at Servpro as well, per VRPD.
During the afternoon of Sept. 19, Villa Rica officers located the suspect and identified him as Tyler James Perdue, 30, of Douglasville. Perdue was arrested and has been charged with four counts of criminal trespass and one count of criminal damage.
Additional charges are possible as more locations with paint damage are possible. Perdue is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.