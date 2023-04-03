Greenville, SC — GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announced in a press release last week the addition of Rudy Duncan as project site leader in Carrollton. Duncan will lead the GreenWood team responsible for executing maintenance best practices that support manufacturing and facility operations through a continuous improvement process centered on world class safety standards.

"For this leadership role, Rudy brings expertise in operations analysis and management; Total Production Maintenance (TPM); root cause analysis; change management; lean manufacturing; occupational health and safety compliance; and quality assurance gained from previous manufacturing leadership positions," the release stated.

