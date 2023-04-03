Greenville, SC — GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announced in a press release last week the addition of Rudy Duncan as project site leader in Carrollton. Duncan will lead the GreenWood team responsible for executing maintenance best practices that support manufacturing and facility operations through a continuous improvement process centered on world class safety standards.
"For this leadership role, Rudy brings expertise in operations analysis and management; Total Production Maintenance (TPM); root cause analysis; change management; lean manufacturing; occupational health and safety compliance; and quality assurance gained from previous manufacturing leadership positions," the release stated.
According to the release, Duncan has held responsibilities as Maintenance Supervisor, Project Manager, Program Manager, and Technical Services Supervisor after spending time at Stanley Black & Decker, John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), Schwan’s Global Supply Chain, Tyson Foods, and Perdue Farms.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Project Management from Columbia Southern University. He also earned an Associates of Applied Science in Technical Studies from Middle Georgia Technical College.
GreenWood provides integrated maintenance, operations and construction solutions designed to extend the life of critical assets, influence operational efficiencies and deliver bottom line improvements for plants and facilities throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. We operate under a “Customer-Centered” philosophy where safety performance is always first and our flexibility to respond to customer needs is an ongoing priority as it has been for over 30 years. GreenWood, Inc. is certified as a women-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
