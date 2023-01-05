Jill Duncan, owner and principal of State Farm in Carrollton and longtime community leader, was named as the 2023 Chairman of the Board for the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at the organization's December, 2022 Board of Directors meeting, according to a news release issued by the Chamber.
During the meeting, the current board of directors ratified the slate of officers and new board members for 2023, as approved by the full Chamber membership.
“I am honored by the confidence placed in me to lead our county’s Chamber of Commerce in 2023,” said Chairman Duncan. “I look forward to an exciting year during which we prioritize workforce development, as we continue to elevate our ongoing events and programming.”
Joining Chairman Duncan on the Chamber's Executive Committee are:
- Dr. Mark Albertus, Superintendent, City of Carrollton Schools – Immediate Past Chairman
- Sheryl Williams, Vice President Commercial Banker, Bank OZK – Secretary/Treasurer
- Tim Brewer, CEO, Addison Smith Mechanical Contracting – At Large
- Dr. Allison Key, Owner, 3:16 Family Medicine / Key Farms – At Large
The following individuals were named to the Board of Directors:
- Dr. Jessica Ainsworth – Carroll County Schools
- Kristi Garrett – RA-LIN
- Angie Gentry – Mullins Mechanical
- Debra Land – O2Plus
- Christy Mendick – SFC Intermodal
- Matt Miles – Southwire
- Will Ozier – Ozier Apparel
- Bekki Farish Smith – Farish Realty
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is the county's largest business organization with over 650 members. The organization is the leading voice of business and provides a broad range of member opportunities, including its signature events such as the Annual Gala, Golf Tournament, and Harvest Dinner.
Additionally, other chamber-sponsored activities include monthly Membership Breakfasts with prominent guest speakers, Business After Hours, and Coffee & Conversation.
For more information regarding the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and its many activities and events, visit www.Carroll-ga.org or call 770-832-2446.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.