Jill Duncan, owner and principal of State Farm in Carrollton and longtime community leader, was named as the 2023 Chairman of the Board for the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at the organization's December, 2022 Board of Directors meeting, according to a news release issued by the Chamber.

During the meeting, the current board of directors ratified the slate of officers and new board members for 2023, as approved by the full Chamber membership.

