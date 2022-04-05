Dumah Walker

Dumah Adrian Walker, 97, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday, April 1, 2022.
He was born on July 26, 1924, in Carrollton, the son of the late William Singleton Walker and the late Fannie Lyle Walker.
Dumah proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from University of Georgia and retired after many years of service as owner of family-owned business.
In addition to his parents, Dumah was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Cox Walker, and ten siblings.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Sherri Walker, Brian Walker, and Doug and Jeanne Walker; grandchildren, Kyle Walker, Jenna Basich, Jessica Walker, Davis Walker, Kaley Walker and Morgan Walker; and one great-grandchild, Briley Basich.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Stripling Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Kyle Walker, Parker Basich, Davis Walker, Will Robertson, Robert Clayton and Tim McClendon.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be mailed to Northside UMC, 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
