A Powder Springs man blew twice the legal limit after telling a Villa Rica Police Officer “give me a blow and you can see I ain’t been drinking” during a traffic stop over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Villa Rica Police Department arrested Allen Anthony, 54, of Powder Springs for two counts of felony Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, misdemeanor DUI, and misdemeanor weaving over roadway.

