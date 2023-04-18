A Powder Springs man blew twice the legal limit after telling a Villa Rica Police Officer “give me a blow and you can see I ain’t been drinking” during a traffic stop over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Villa Rica Police Department arrested Allen Anthony, 54, of Powder Springs for two counts of felony Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, misdemeanor DUI, and misdemeanor weaving over roadway.
According to the police report, Officer Austin Massey was patrolling Highway 61 right before midnight on April 15 when he came across a 2014 black Dodge Charger traveling in front of his patrol car. Massey saw the Charger strike multiple dashed white lane dividers. The Charger never activated his turn signal and drifted back into its lane of travel. The driver then initiated their driver side turn signal to run left onto Interstate 20 eastbound on the ramp at Exit 24. Massey stated that he conducted a traffic stop on the Charger for the violation by activating his emergency lights and pulling him over at the bottom of the on ramp.
Massey identified Anthony and said he could immediately smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Massey also recognized the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from within the vehicles. While making contact with Anthony, Massey said he observed that Anthony "had glassy, watery eyes."
Massey stated in his report that he asked Anthony to step out to the front of the patrol car and Anthony complied. Massey then asked where Anthony had been coming from to which he replied Stix Bar and Grill.
Massey stated that he smelled alcohol on Anthony’s breath during questioning. When asked if Anthony had anything to drink Anthony replied he had, “just like a beer.” Eventually, Massey was told that Anthony had "one 12-ounce Bud Light beer 45 minutes ago."
Anthony consented to participating in a standardized field sobriety test.
After a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test gave six of six clues, a Walk and Turn test gave four of eight clues, Anthony refused the One Leg Stand Test and told Massey to, “give me a blow an you can see I ain’t been drinking.”
After a .160 BAC score on a Portable Alco-sensor test, twice the legal limit, Massey was able to determine that Anthony was under the influence of alcohol. Anthony was searched during the arrest and nothing was found.
During the search, Anthony spit out a clear cellophane bag and later said there was a gram of marijuana in the bag but Massey did not find anything in the cellophane. Due to the odor of the marijuana, a probable cause search was conducted by Massey. He located a yellow Jeeter Juice package containing a THC vape cartridge between the front passenger seat and the center console. Massey also found a plastic bag in the center console of the vehicle which contained a green, leafy substance which Massey recognized as marijuana. Massey also located a white pill with the printing “LV” which was in the door handle on the drive side. Massey suspected the pill to be ecstasy.
According to the report, after being read his Miranda Rights, Anthony eventually admitted that all of the illegal narcotics in the vehicle belonged to him and the passenger was not involved. Massey went on to read Anthony his Georgia Implied Consent Notice for Suspects Age 21 or Over and later agreed to a state administered chemical test of his blood. He was then transported to the Villa Rica Police Department where the blood-draw was to be conducted. Anthony then said he did not consent to the test and was served with a Georgia Department of Driver Services Administrative License Suspension leading to his license being confiscated. Anthony gave permission to the passenger to take the Charger which was driven away from the scene.
