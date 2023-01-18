Last week, Senator Mike Dugan (R-Carrollton) was assigned by the Senate Committee on Assignments to serve as chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security.
According to a press release from the Georgia Senate Press Office, the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security oversees legislation related to Georgia’s Department of Defense, military personnel, the Georgia Department of Homeland Security, emergency response organizations, and organizations providing service to military veterans.
“ I am both honored and humbled to have been selected by my Senate colleagues to serve as chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security,” Sen. Dugan said. “As a retired veteran myself, I understand first-hand the sacrifice it takes to dedicate yourself to serving this great nation. We have an extremely high number of veterans that choose to call Georgia home and our committee responsibility is to ensure we address the needs of those veterans and their families. My fellow committee members and I will not take this responsibility lightly. I look forward to our supporting partnership with Veterans Affairs, Veterans Services, the Georgia National Guard, the Georgia Department of Homeland Security and those organizations who advocate daily for our veterans. I want to thank Lt. Governor Burt Jones and the Committee on Assignments for allowing me to actively support those who were my military brothers and sisters. I am excited about the prospect of working with my Senate colleagues in this capacity and I look forward to what is to come.”
In addition, Sen. Dugan was assigned to serve on the following Senate committees: Economic Development and Tourism Vice Chair, Appropriations, Public Safety Ex Officio and Rules.
He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson Counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.