Last week, Senator Mike Dugan (R-Carrollton) was assigned by the Senate Committee on Assignments to serve as chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security.

According to a press release from the Georgia Senate Press Office, the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security oversees legislation related to Georgia’s Department of Defense, military personnel, the Georgia Department of Homeland Security, emergency response organizations, and organizations providing service to military veterans.

