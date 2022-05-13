Georgia State Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan was the guest speaker at the weekly Carrollton Kiwanis Club meeting to discuss the recent senate session and take questions from members.
Dugan stated that “if you’re a state employee, this last session was probably one of the best sessions you’ll ever have” because not only teachers, but all state employees got the promised raise from years ago.
According to Dugan, the state faced a “bit of a recession” and budget deficit for the first year and a half and were not able to do come through with promised raises.
“This last year we had a windfall. A lot of that has to do with, surprisingly enough, with Covid,” Dugan said.
Dugan said the senate passed a sales tax on internet sales about three years ago.
“The thought process was if Horton books is going to have to pay sales tax to the state of Georgia then Amazon ought to pay a comfortable sales tax. You shouldn’t be taxing your locals and not taxing these big megabusinesses that are elsewhere in the country that are competing with them,” Dugan said. "When Covid hit and everyone stayed at home and started ordering stuff off of Amazon, all of that tax revenue came in. That was a big boom."
In addition to the raises the senate was able to get for state employees, a billion dollar tax rebate was also given to taxpayers.
“The thought process is that the amount of taxes that come into the state are there to pay for the budgeted items that we have in the state’s budget. If we get extra that exceeds what we need it to do when we put the budget together, that’s not our money. That’s y’all’s money and y’all should have it back,” Dugan said.
Dugan added a bit more good news in that the state is currently 25% ahead in revenues.
Kiwanis Club member John Hineman asked Dugan about the bill related to the material teachers are allowed to teach in school versus what they are not, using the term “critical race theory,” but looking for clarity.
“What would be illegal for them to talk about and teach?” Hineman asked.
“Our bill is not critical race theory," Dugan replied. "Critical Race Theory is a singular technique or theory on how you teach about race. We had said that you not only can, but you should talk about slavery. You should talk about Jim Crow. You should talk about the original 38. The original 38, where the 38 African-Americans that were seated in the Legislature in Georgia right at the end of the Civil War. They were driven out of their seats, some fatally. We don’t talk about that, we should talk about that.”
Dugan stated that teachers should “teach history” and stated that 52% of the budget for Georgia is education.
