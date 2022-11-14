Carrollton state Sen. Mike Dugan's name was notably absent from a list of leaders selected Friday by Republicans in the Georgia Senate.
Dugan, whose 30th District includes parts of Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties, had been majority leader in the Georgia Senate since 2018.
However, Dugan won’t be in that position when the General Assembly convenes in January.
Dugan, who was reelected last week to another two-year term in the Senate without any Democratic opposition, said Monday he decided not to run for majority leader again.
"i didn't run for my position again," Dugan said via text message. "We have a strong, new slate of leaders that I'm confident will take our existing procedures and improve upon them to make us even more effective in the future."
Sen. John Kennedy of Macon was nominated as president pro tempore, the second ranking member in the chamber behind the lieutenant governor; if elected by the full Senate in January, Kennedy would succeed Sen. Butch Miller of Gainesville, who left the Senate in an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor.
State Sen. Steve Gooch of Dahlonega was chosen by Senate Republicans Friday as their new majority leader.
Other Senate Republican leaders selected last week include Sen. Jason Anavitarte of Dallas as caucus chairman; Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula as caucus whip; Sen. Matt Brass of Newnan as caucus vice whip; and Sen. Dean Burke of Bainbridge as caucus treasurer.
Senate Republicans lost one seat to the Democrats in Tuesday’s election but still hold a 33-23 majority.
According to an Associated Press report, in choosing Kennedy, who had been chair of the majority caucus, GOP senators passed over other candidates vying for the position, including Dugan.
Kennedy was handed the sensitive issue of redistricting and delivered maps that secured Republican majorities in the House and Senate and shifted one of Georgia's congressional seats into the GOP column even at a time when Democrats had become much more competitive and the state's electorate had become increasingly nonwhite.
Dugan and Miller were liked for their friendliness, but some conservatives found them insufficiently orthodox on some issues, according to the AP report. It’s unclear if the switch to Kennedy will mean a change in substance or style in a Senate that has consistently been more conservative than the state House.
The Senate’s biggest promotion went to Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, who was elected lieutenant governor on Tuesday after defeating Miller in the Republican primary last May. Georgia’s lieutenant governors preside over the state Senate, overseeing the flow of legislation and making committee assignments.
Despite rumors that disgruntled senators might try to take away some of the lieutenant governor’s powers, the Republican Caucus voted Friday to leave the status quo in place as Jones assumes the position.
“I am proud that our caucus acted quickly after Tuesday’s election to handle our internal business and move forward together,” Kennedy said Friday. “State Senate Republicans will begin our preparations for the 2023 legislative session with common purpose and a renewed sense of optimism for the results we can deliver on behalf of the people of Georgia.”
There is precedent in the Georgia Senate for stripping lieutenant governors of their powers. When Republicans took control of the Senate in a flurry of party switching immediately following the 2002 elections, the new GOP majority voted to reduce the authority enjoyed by then-Lt. Gov. Mark Taylor, a Democrat.
