During Wednesday morning's Rise & Shine event in Villa Rica at the Olive Tree, Georgia Republican Representative J. Collins and Georgia Republican Senator Mike Dugan spoke to a group of approximately 40 business leaders in Villa Rica about the 2023 legislative session.
Collins, who spoke first, called the session "probably the most difficult one for me."
The first reason he gave was because of a new leadership including a new Speaker of the House and new Lt. Governor.
"That created some road bumps and road blocks getting to know how everyone does things," Collins said.
Collins noted a few pieces of legislation that didn't make it out of the Senate that the House pushed through and a few bills that got out of Senate vote that stalled in the House.
"Next year the legislation can be vetted a little more and be voted on," Collins said. "We've done a lot of good things in our state. Our economy is doing very well."
Collins cited a constitutional mandate for the legislature to approve a balanced budget and noted that the state has been "the No. 1 state to do business for the past nine years."
"Our business climate in Georgia is great because of conservative leadership, conservative values," Collins said.
Collins also noted that Georgia's Quality Basic Education (QBE) is fully funded. Dugan told the group that more than half of Georgia's state budget goes to education and is by far the largest budget expenditure, second being healthcare.
Dugan noted that third-grade reading levels correlates to prison inmates later in life according to studies. He told the crowd that enhancing a childhood reading program by increasing pay and specialized training for paraprofessionals to make them a "reading counselor within the schools. They can pull kids that are falling behind in that environment, get them back on reading level so we aren't in fifth grade going, 'they're not on a third-grade reading level.'"
Dugan said that practice will be implemented statewide next year.
For the first time, the HOPE scholarship programs are fully funded as well.
"I think that is vitally important for our young people to receive an education," Collins said.
In the healthcare realm, the Safe Hospitals Act which would stiffen penalties to those who assault healthcare workers.
Dugan told the crowd that the state has been "miserable at maternal and infant healthcare."
"We were close to third-world country with our maternal and infant mortality rates," Dugan said.
While state government has increased program funding, Dugan said there has continued to be a gap in providers, especially in the state's southern counties.
"We've increased what nurses can do that specialize in maternal healthcare," Dugan said.
He also noted a program that will incentivize healthcare workers to work in those destitute counties for tuition assistance.
Republicans were unable to get the vouchers bill over the finish line. The Senate passed the legislation in early March, voting along party lines. But it fell short by six votes in the House on the last day of the session when a handful of rural Republicans joined Democrats opposed to diverting funds from public schools in voting against it, reflecting the paucity of private schools in rural communities.
Collins noted that there is funding for breakfast and lunch for low income families, a first outside the pandemic.
Dugan said that sports betting bills died because he believed there needed to an amendment to Georgia's constitution.
"If it is a gambling bill, I think it requires a constitutional amendment," Dugan said adding that the constitution is not written to allow sports betting to be added to the Georgia lottery.
But a proposed constitutional amendment asking Georgia voters to decide the issue couldn’t muster the two-thirds vote needed to pass the Senate.
Senate supporters went back to the drawing board and passed a bill in committee allowing sports betting to come under the oversight of the Georgia Lottery Commission without the need for a constitutional change. But it, too, was defeated.
Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this article.
