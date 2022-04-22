Duane Vance Mattix, 84, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until noon and the funeral service will follow at noon.
Interment will follow the service at Melrose Hills Memorial Park.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
