Duane Edward Parker

Duane Edward Parker Jr., 58, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 surrounded by family,

Duane was born the youngest of three children to Marie Brown and Duane McCrary in Abington, PA, on May 28, 1964. He worked as a warehouse manager at AmeriCold Logistics for many years before making the move to Fayetteville, NC to begin his career as a contractor at Fort Bragg, NC.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Parker, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos