Duane Edward Parker Jr., 58, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 surrounded by family,
Duane was born the youngest of three children to Marie Brown and Duane McCrary in Abington, PA, on May 28, 1964. He worked as a warehouse manager at AmeriCold Logistics for many years before making the move to Fayetteville, NC to begin his career as a contractor at Fort Bragg, NC.
As a child Duane’s family moved to Carrollton, GA where he met his wife, Connie Abbott, while attending Central High School. They were married on March 5, 1983. Duane and Connie had their first child, Casey in 1983. Six years later they welcomed a second child, Candice. He worked tirelessly to ensure they were taken care of and felt loved everyday.
Duane was known for his many roles, including husband, dad, brother, son, friend and his most loved title, “Peepa.” Duane was blessed with three grandchildren, Marlie, Reed, and Bo. He embodied his role as a grandparent playing dress up, attending tea parties, playing dinosaurs, building racetracks and wrestling. He never came for a visit without a sweet treat in his pocket for his three favorite people.
Duane loved animals and his German Shepherd, Rocky was his companion for many years. He spoiled Rocky to include feeding him a steak on Christmas. In recent years, Duane rescued several kittens and ultimately kept one for himself. Uggy commanded Duane’s attention and the love was mutual.
Duane was a true ‘70’s kid, loving Classic Rock and his teal blue Pontiac Firebird. He loved the outdoors and could be found fishing on the lake or relaxing on the beach. Duane found solace in reading the Bible, attending church during his life and leaned his faith during his time of sickness.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Edward (Lucky) Hammond and his nephew, Benjamin (Ben) Parker.
He is survived by his mother Marie Hammond of Carrollton, GA, his father Duane McCrary and his wife Christy of McDonough, GA; His children Casey Parker and his wife Amanda of Raeford, NC; Candice Rhinehart and her husband Nolan of Calhoun, GA and their mother, Connie Parker of Carrollton, GA; three grandchildren Marlie Parker, Bo Parker and Reed Rhinehart; his sisters Tonya Shelnutt and Robin Tonn and her husband Tony all of Carrollton, GA, several nieces, nephews and extended family members and lifelong friends, Scott Richardson and James Holdbrook.
A celebration of life will be held on February 25, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at City Station in Carrollton.
