Although some people may be decrying the lack of rain in recent weeks, Carroll County Schools Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones told members of the system’s Board of Education that the dry weather has been good for the several construction projects that are progressing.
Jones updated the board on the following projects during Monday night’s June work session of the board:
PROJECT SUMMARY — UNDERWAYBowdon High:
- Contractors have demolished the old media center and they are currently working on the renovation in the cafeteria and the administration area. The VCT is completed on the existing classroom wing. The new front wing is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2022. This is a SPLOST VI project.
Mt. Zion Middle: The asphalt and stripping are completed on the new drive and the parking lot in
- front of the new gymnasium. Contractors are waiting on the LVT and laser cut logo for the lobby of the gymnasium. Completion of the new gymnasium is scheduled for the summer of 2022. This is a SPLOST VI project.
Providence Elementary:
- This project is ahead of schedule. Contractors are setting up the last of the millwork in classrooms and working on the last of the low voltage. They are punching through the existing classroom wing and tying it into the new classroom wing. This project is scheduled to be completed by the start of school 2022. This is a SPLOST V project.
Sandhill Elementary:
- The steel for the addition to the cafeteria is on site and contractors started setting up the steel last week and started the demo on the inside of the cafeteria. Contractors are also working to punch through the existing classroom wing and tie-in to the new classrooms. This project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022. This is a SPLOST V project.
Sharp Creek Elementary:
- The new LED lighting has been installed in the cafeteria and contractors are working on the renovation of the restroom battery outside of the cafeteria. The HVAC replacement is about halfway completed. This project is scheduled to be completed by the start of school 2022. This project is funded through state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
Temple Middle:
- Contractors are currently working off a punch-list prior to closing this project out. This project is a SPLOST VI project.
Temple High:
- Contractors are currently working off a punch-list to close this project out. This project is a SPLOST V project.
Villa Rica Elementary:
- The “100% Inspection” was done on the new two-story classroom wing and teachers are currently moving into the new classrooms. Contractors are working on the connector hall and tie-in to the existing classroom wings. Completion of this project is scheduled for the summer of 2022. This is a SPLOST VI project.
PROJECTS PLANNED FOR SPRING 2023
Central Elementary:
- three-classroom addition+addition to cafeteria
Ithica Elementary:
- four-classroom addition
Temple Middle: six-classroom addition
