A Bremen man was arrested on drug charges during a Friday morning traffic stop in Haralson County.
On Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:07 a.m., Haralson County Deputy Robin Hood observed a white Honda Civic run a stop sign at Morgan Road and Highway 113. According to HCSO officials, Hood initiated a traffic stop on the car. When she approached the vehicle, there was a strong odor of marijuana emanating from within the car, per officials.
During the traffic stop, a Schedule I drug, a firearm, money and over an ounce of marijuana were located, per officials. Hood arrested Cody Williams Dowda, 27, of Bremen, and charged him with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of marijuana and multiple traffic violations.
Dowda remains in the Haralson County Jail with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.