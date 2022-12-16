A Bremen man was arrested on drug charges during a Friday morning traffic stop in Haralson County.

On Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:07 a.m., Haralson County Deputy Robin Hood observed a white Honda Civic run a stop sign at Morgan Road and Highway 113. According to HCSO officials, Hood initiated a traffic stop on the car. When she approached the vehicle, there was a strong odor of marijuana emanating from within the car, per officials.

