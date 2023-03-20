The Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force made an arrest in a drug trafficking investigation on Friday.
The months-long investigation into this case culminated with the search warrant executed at a residence in Draketown, Ga. by the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force. Also participating in the operation were Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit along with a K-9 unit, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, the Haralson County School Police K-9, and the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
During the search, James (Jim) Fincham, 57, of Draketown, was “found to be in possession of approximately six ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 14 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 70 individually packaged bags with a powder substance containing fentanyl, approximately 4 ounces of marijuana, approximately 1/2-gram of cocaine as well as other Schedule 3 and Schedule 4 drugs.”
Authorities also say during the search, a firearm was also located.
Fincham is facing charges of Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) Trafficking Methamphetamine, VGCSA Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, VGCSA Possession of a Schedule 3 Drug, VGCSA Possession of a Schedule 4 Drug, VGCSA Felony Possession of Marijuana, VGCSA Possession of Cocaine, VGCSA Possession of a Schedule 1 drug, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
“This was basically a convenience store for drugs being operated in Draketown and now, this is another drug house closed,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “I appreciate the effort put into this case by the Haralson-Paulding DTF and the assistance that was given during the search warrant. We will continue this fight to find and arrest drug dealers bringing this poison into our communities.”
If you have any drug tips, you can call the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force at 770-646-9175 or you can submit them through anonymously the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office website haralsoncountysheriff.org.
