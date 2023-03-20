James Fincham

The Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force made an arrest in a drug trafficking investigation on Friday.

The months-long investigation into this case culminated with the search warrant executed at a residence in Draketown, Ga. by the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force. Also participating in the operation were Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit along with a K-9 unit, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, the Haralson County School Police K-9, and the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

