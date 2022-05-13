Last week I headed up to Lake Lanier for a good dose of renewal. The Atlanta company I work for was hosting a corporate retreat, filled with work seminars and team/trust building exercises. I was happy to be included and after this two-year pandemic, who doesn’t need a good dose of Renewal?
I looked forward to the event, dreaming about a good mattress and resort dining. I’d never been to Lake Lanier, so I was unsure about what to wear. Just in case, I took everything.
The dogs got nervous while I packed. Pixie sat by the door and watched me, trembling pitifully. I made several trips back and forth to the car, and she slipped outside and sat by the car. Cookie didn’t pay much mind as I bustled back and forth from the closet, to the bathroom, to the suitcase. But as soon as she heard those suitcase wheels hit the floor, she too slipped out the door and joined her sister by the car. Their worst fears were realized when I shut the trunk for the last time and drove out of the driveway.
The drive was uneventful. The good news? Because of the late hour there was no traffic going through Atlanta. The downside was I arrived at the resort too late to see much of anything. But as I crossed a bridge onto the island, I could see the moon reflecting on the water.
I arrived at the lodge. I parked about a half mile away in the crowded parking lot (apparently Renewal is a booming business). I unloaded the car and drug in my squeaky-wheeled suitcase inside. Check-in was easy, and they gave me directed me to my room. It was down two long hallways and past an ice cream vending machine where I firmly resisted temptation. Finally, I reached my door.
I opened the door and I saw what looked like every other hotel room I’ve landed in, except it had a sliding glass door that opened onto a small private patio and an expansive view toward the lake. It was dark so I couldn't see much. It smelled a little like the beach, so I could tell there was big water looming on the other side of the hardwood trees. Daylight revealed bright green trees with glittering water peeking through the leaves. But I didn’t have time to tarry, as we were on a tight schedule, and I had some Renewing I needed to begin.
The first day was filled with improv theater exercises. Ice breakers. The second day was a marketing seminar, followed by a review of some famous film work. There we listened to an expert who broke down why the films were so culturally important. It was a long day, but it was worth the time spent, as we learned a lot.
The last day was a “surprise,” so nobody knew what to expect. When we showed up to the Grand Ballroom, we found a super-fit lady who was dressed like G.I. Jane. When she encouraged us to do some warm-up stretches, I thought we might be in trouble.
It was good news though: a golf cart scavenger hunt. How taxing can that be? We divided into three teams. I landed on the jock team (athletic individuals). I figured I was paired with them as a handicap. Our team was called “The Red Rockets.” We wore matching red headbands as prescribed by the team building experts.
The cart was a six-seater. There were five of us, so I took the back seat where I could spread out and relax. Suddenly the air horn blew and off we went, squealing tires out of the parking lot.
When last we heard from our heroine, she was lounging in the back seat of the golf cart. As the cart left the parking lot on two wheels, I found myself almost ejected from the seat. I hung on to the back bar of the golf cart like a spider monkey. It was crazy, slinging from side to side as the driver raced through the winding roads. Crazy and exhilarating.
The high-speed quest took us on many adventures, including blindfold driving (for teaching reliance on team members), and a three-foot tall bridge puzzle that we could only use one hand to construct (see “reliance” note above).
My favorite was the giant sling shot. Here each team member had to do each one of the jobs. First, I served as an anchor to the sling shot. Then I pulled the shot (tennis ball) back and released it at far-off targets. The last job required me to field shag balls which meant running, catching, and throwing.
After the Great Golf Cart Chase, we ate a boxed lunch, and I turned my car toward home. On the way home, I thought about what I had learned. I learned that I still have a pretty good throwing arm, and when prodded, I can move faster than a stately stroll. I learned that I needed to be rejuvenated, like a garden needs the sun.
When I woke the following morning and found myself as stiff as an old iron poker, I realized my last lesson was that although I was able to keep up with the young pups, it was probably not a good idea to try. There’s no fool like an old fool.
