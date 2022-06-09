Haralson County Sheriff deputies responded to an accident West of Tallapoosa on Wednesday evening and discovered the driver had been shot.
On Wednesday, June 8, at 6:53 p.m., Haralson County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a wreck in the area of 193 US Highway 78 just west of Tallapoosa.
While en route, deputies were advised that the driver of the wrecked Ford F-250 had been shot in the chest, according to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities said that due to the shooting, investigators were called to the scene. Upon arrival they were advised by deputies on scene that the victim, James Richard Davis had told first responders who had shot him and that he had been shot at a bar at the Muscadine Junction in Alabama, per the release.
Since the shooting had occurred inside Cleburne County, Ala., the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and they did respond, the release said.
Davis was sent by life flight to Atlanta Medical Center.
Cleburne County investigators worked both scenes and Haralson County investigators assisted with the scene in their county.
This is still an active investigation with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office being the lead agency on this case.
