A Villa Rica man is facing charges after his involvement in a motorcycle accident that caused the death of another man.
The Carrollton Police Department arrested Marcus Shannon, 49, of Villa Rica after an accident that resulted in one death on Saturday July 22.
According to the incident report written by Sergeant Chad Krish, at approximately 4:21 p.m. Krish responded to Bankhead Highway near Thomas Newell Way in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle.
After an investigation Krish determined that Shannon who was driving a 2003 Chevrolet C15 allegedly failed to yield to a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was ridden by Steve Norton. The collision between the two vehicles resulted in the death of Norton.
Norton was recognized by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page for his relationship to the law enforcement community.
“He was a good friend to our local law enforcement community and huge supporter of any events we held to support law enforcement or assist anyone in need, last event he rode in for us was the benefit for Deputy Shainah Conn back in March,” the post stated.
Shannon allegedly admitted to Krish that he had taken some pain medication prior to the accident. Krish also noted that Shannon allegedly showed signs of impairment. Shannon was arrested and charged with Homicide by Vehicle First Degree, DUI Drugs Less Safe, and Failure to Yield while Turning.
