Awakening Events has teamed up with The Salvation Army of Carrollton to support individuals and families in need through the Drive-In Theater Tour, featuring Zach Williams with special guests Mac Powell and Cain. The show is March 26 at Freedom Drive-In, and ticket information can be found at driveintheatertour.com.
Awakening Events’ donations will support The Salvation Army of Carrollton as they continue serving vulnerable Americans, particularly those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Salvation Army of Carrollton has seen an increase in need in the past year due to COVID-19,” said Roberta Woolbright from The Salvation Army. “The gift from Awakening Events, coupled with the public’s generosity, will help our continued efforts of providing hope and help to the individuals and families who will endure the long-term impacts of the pandemic for years to come.”
During the 2020 holiday season, The Salvation Army saw an increase in service requests that greatly surpassed previous years, with many individuals and families needing assistance for the first time. As the need for support remains greater than ever for the country’s most vulnerable, The Salvation Army remains committed to providing hope and healing to those in need.
“We’re inspired by The Salvation Army’s commitment to meeting human need,” said Dan Fife, president and founder of Awakening Events. “We’re honored for the chance to support their continued efforts to provide basic necessities to the many Americans left vulnerable because of the pandemic.”
This Drive-In Theater Tour enables families and friends to safely enjoy live music. Whether they’re in the back of a pickup or on a blanket on the ground, this unique night will offer fans a chance to have a great time while observing social distancing guidelines.
For more about the ways you can get involved, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org/COVID19.
Awakening Events, a leader in the faith-based concert touring space, produces on average over 300 concerts and events annually. Consistently ranked in Pollstar’s “Top 50 Promoters” list, reaching as high as ninth in North America and top 15 in the world, Awakening Events was founded in Greenbrier, Arkansas, by Dan Fife and recently expanded its footprint to Franklin, Tennessee.
Awakening Events is the exclusive producer of the TobyMac Hits Deep Tour, The K-LOVE Christmas Tour, Good Friday Nashville with Chris Tomlin, and the Drive-In Theater Tour Series, along with many others. For more information, visit awakeningevents.com.
Special to The Times-Georgian
