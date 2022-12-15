This is a tragic story. Tragic, pack mule stubborn, and somewhat regrettable. As my Paw-Paw used to say, “You’uns come around to understand it dreckly.”
I locked myself out of our house. It was an unseasonably warm Roopville evening about a week of Sundays ago. I had just finished shaving, having strolled out of my bathroom, then hallway, and onto the side porch to shake out my white linen towel. The girls had gone into town. (Shoe shopping, if I recall it true.) The door clicked behind me like the hammer on a Colt .22.
Barefoot and shirtless, my slate gray drawers were the only thing that kept me from being buck naked, shaking more than my towel to the travelers who raced down West Highway 5.
Too much information? Maybe. Most embarrassing situation? Far from it. I once caught myself singing the chorus of a Luke Bryan song. Not the complete chorus, mind you, but a handful. I repented for my sins and requested extra communion wine the following Sunday. Though forgiven, the ghosts of Conway Twitty and George Jones no longer visit me.
But, that’s another story.
Back to being locked out. We’ve all done it. Cars, trucks, tool sheds. I once locked myself out of a ‘63 Impala at the Dixie gas station in Trion. Just topped the gas tank off. It was running. I called my Dad on a payphone. No such luck here. My cell phone rested on the hallway sideboard amongst the Chinet plates and fine plastic silverware. Then I remembered the sun porch window - the one I kept cracked a hair or so.
The screen removed and the window raised, I slid bassackwards through that window and into the sun porch, no doubt a sight that folks would have given their eye teeth to witness. I also uttered some swear words. The really bad ones. Hearing muffled hisses and subsequent spitting, and I quickly realized I was subjected to the wiles of Herbie, our cat who runs the place. It was country dark; no lights anywhere. Couldn’t see the moon. Just the sound of Herbie serenading me, as I landed like a sack of potatoes onto the sun porch floor. I stood up and closed the window. Herbie, by this time, recognized me and changed his tune, as he brushed against my leg, his motor purred like a brand new Massey Ferguson.
I got around to putting that window screen back two days ago, which caused a trip to the emergency room. Bear with me for a spell.
Being reared in the country, I fan around barefooted all the time, whether hotter than a devil’s den August, or colder than a witch’s bosom January, sometimes against my better judgment and against the judgment of my better half.
“You’ll wind up regretting it,” Myra Beth, my better half implored, as she often has throughout our 25 years.
“Who’s driving this train?” I asked, (rhetorically in my head), as I hitched my britches up.
That was one of my Dad’s favorite questions to my Mom. It was his way of pretending he was in charge, ruling the roost, if you will. In short, he was as stubborn as an old pack mule.
In one fell motion, I picked up the window screen, stumped my pinkie toe on our treadmill, and fell into the open window sill hands-first. The white, metal-framed window, which had been locked into place, came crashing down faster than green grass through a goose.
The tip of my right middle finger caught the brunt of the window. The ol’ bird, its figurative wings clipped (quite literally), by the unforgiving metal edge. I pulled away a profusely bloodied nub, and ran through the house like a scalded haint, calling for Mialeigh to call her mother (who was in Sweet Home Alabama) and inform her that my mangled bird would be flapping its broken wings north to Tanner’s emergency room.
Obviously “runnin’ the train” ain’t part of my bailiwick, but don’t go and spill the beans to my better half.
I one-armed, one-handed it into the parking lot of Tanner in Mialeigh’s gold, little Acura. Waylon was singing something about being “Lonesome, On’ry, and Mean.” I pulled out of the parking lot, some three hours, three shots, and eight stitches later to The Hag telling folks not to get on the fightin’ side of me.
So, I wished I had a better story, a cooler one. You know - fended off a pack of rabid Roopville coyotes, or a brood of rabid, hormonal sophomores. (You know, six of one, half dozen the other, right?) Perhaps our cat Herbie had snorted too much catnip, which coupled with his overactive thyroid, caused him to unwittingly confuse my bird finger for chicken pâté.
Regrettably, I have no said yarn to spin. Just a stoved up bird finger, that has caused me to yelp like a blue tick hound with every other key stroke. Maybe I should have listened to Myra Beth after all about my bare feet - the “regretting it” part - and I wouldn’t be in such a bad way.
Oh well, I’ll come around, I reckon.
