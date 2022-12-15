This is a tragic story. Tragic, pack mule stubborn, and somewhat regrettable. As my Paw-Paw used to say, “You’uns come around to understand it dreckly.”

I locked myself out of our house. It was an unseasonably warm Roopville evening about a week of Sundays ago. I had just finished shaving, having strolled out of my bathroom, then hallway, and onto the side porch to shake out my white linen towel. The girls had gone into town. (Shoe shopping, if I recall it true.) The door clicked behind me like the hammer on a Colt .22.

