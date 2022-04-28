Dr. Roald Yngvar “Myk” Mykkeltvedt, 92, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022 surrounded by his family one month and one day following the loss of his beloved wife of 69 years, Montrell Sessions Mykkeltvedt. He was also preceded in death by his precious daughter Karen Irene Mykkeltvedt; brothers Norman Olaf Mykkeltvedt, Jerome Augustus Mykkeltvedt and sister Irene Mykkeltvedt Ku.
Myk was born in Walnut Grove, Minnesota to the late Nels Larsen Mykkeltvedt and Nora Dahle Mykkeltvedt, who immigrated from Norway to become US citizens and raise their family. Myk graduated with a B.A. in English and History from St. Olaf College in 1951, where he was a varsity letterman for the “Oles” baseball team. Following graduation, he was a pilot in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict and later taught officers at Ramey Air Force base in Puerto Rico. He humbly rejected any expressions of gratitude for service to his country, reflecting that his time in the military enriched his life and instilled the importance of service and sacrifice.
Myk continued his education at Florida State University, earning his M.A. in Political Science in 1955 and Ph.D. in Political Science in 1966. While at Florida State, he also worked as an Instructor in various government courses. He was a Political Science Professor at The University of West Georgia for 28 years, teaching Judicial Process, Constitutional Law, the American Presidency and Civil Rights. Myk was known as a challenging, devoted and caring professor. He was instrumental in guiding the education and career paths of countless students, who often sought his mentorship and support long after graduation.
Myk was a passionate writer in the fields of judicial process, constitutional law and social justice throughout his career. While at FSU, he received a research grant from the Institute on American Freedoms which began a labor of love. Following a second fellowship grant, he moved his family to the University of Wisconsin campus during the summer of 1977, where he continued his research. He authored The Nationalization of the Bill of Rights: Fourteenth Amendment Due Process and Procedural Rights, published by University Press in 1983. He wrote numerous law review articles over several decades, and his works can still be found in university and law libraries throughout the country.
Myk was an avid athlete and fitness enthusiast throughout his lifetime. He played semi-professional baseball and was the Minnesota state badminton champion among other state titles. Myk loved playing golf and was a fierce competitor in the tennis and racquetball circuit at the Carrollton Sportsplex for many years. He enthusiastically led neighborhood football and baseball games with his children and their friends, who often knocked on the door and asked if Mr. Mykkeltvedt could come out and play. In his later years, he could be found regularly on a pull-up bar he had constructed in his backyard, continuing to maintain an extraordinary level of fitness as a nonagenarian.
Above all, Myk was a devoted husband and father. It was “love at first sight” when Myk met Montrell at a Tallahassee dance in 1952, and they married only three months later. Their lifelong adventure took them from Florida to Texas, Puerto Rico and finally Carrollton, where they raised their children and lived for more than 55 years. Myk was a constant presence in his children’s lives, planning his teaching schedule to be home in the afternoon for them. He attended their dance recitals, piano recitals, tennis matches and baseball games. He helped with their homework, drove them to practices and encouraged all of their endeavors. He remained their friend, counselor and voice of encouragement throughout his life.
Myk is survived by his children Lauren Mykkeltvedt Lynch (Mike) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Melissa Mykkeltvedt Gearhart of Carrollton, and Jeffrey Norman Mykkeltvedt (Tiana) of Atlanta; grandchildren Karen Elizabeth Gearhart, Benjamin Sessions Mykkeltvedt, Nathaniel Perren Mykkeltvedt, and Ada Grace Mykkeltvedt; nieces and nephews Cynthia Mykkeltvedt Ellington (Doug), David Todd Mykkeltvedt (Jodie), Paul Jerome Mykkeltvedt (Lisa) and Carolyn Mykkeltvedt Cline (Randy) of Minneapolis. A private memorial service for both Myk and Montrell will be held by the family at a later date with interment in Roselawn Cemetery of Tallahassee, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in Myk’s memory may be made to the St. Olaf Fund or the University of West Georgia Foundation.
