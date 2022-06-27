Dr. Phil C. Astin III

Dr. Phil Carroll Astin III, 67, of Temple, died on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Dr. Astin was born in Carroll County Sept. 27, 1954, the son of the late Dr. Phil C. Astin Jr. and Frances Wilkes Astin. He loved traveling, the beach, old cars, especially Corvettes, having owned A&A Corvette prior to going to medical school. Dr. Astin graduated medical school from St. George’s University in Grenada. He and his late father, Dr. Astin Jr., practiced internal medicine together in Carrollton for many years and was currently working for Cowart Industrial Services.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Astin; children, Kimberly Lynn (Richard) Johnson, Melissa Ann Astin, Phil Carroll Astin IV, Aidan Wayne Astin, Molly Ella Astin, Amanda (Roland) Foiles, Allison (Trent) Voyles; grandchildren, Georgia Hope Johnson, Josyah Astin, Hunter, Leithen, Lane, Ruby; brothers, Dr. George Astin, Dr. David Astin and his loving animals, Boris, Gracie and Bella.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with family and friends sharing special memories of Dr. Astin. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday from 12 p.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1304, Carrollton GA 30112; or the Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, 253 Highway 78 East Temple, GA 30179.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
