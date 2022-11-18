Dr. Joan Coker

Dr. Joan Godwin Coker passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born on August 3, 1937 in Tallapoosa, Ga. to S.E. and Vesta Godwin.
She graduated from West Georgia College and Georgia State University and was a teacher for many years locally, including in Carroll County and Carrollton City School systems.
She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church and sang in the choir for as long as her health permitted, and she loved her church family. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and most of all, being with family and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Dr. Homer Coker, brother, Carroll B. Godwin, and sister Janet G. Myer.
Survivors include two stepsons Thomas A. Coker, Sr. (Jere) and Dr. Michael D. Coker (Rose), sister Marilyn Downey (Bob), brothers Randall Godwin (Gail) and Lane Godwin (Gail), sister-in-law Glenda Myers, nieces Georgia Bell (Kay), Jaye Evans (Mark), Tammy Hildebrandt (Eric), Jenny Godwin, and nephews Derek Downey, Brandt Godwin, Richard Godwin, and Nathan Myer, and a number of cousins and great nieces and nephews.
Joan is also survived by three step-grandchildren and three cousins, all six of whom she loved and cared for as her own grandchildren: Thomas Coker, Jr. (Katie), Elizabeth Coker Hamlett (Brad), Sallie Coker Sexton (Andy), Katherine Chaffin Stahl (Dave), Dr. Amanda Chaffin Forehand (Trey), Curt Chaffin (Lindsay Hurley) and eight great-grandchildren: Thomas Coker III, Anne Louise and Mary Beth Hamlett, Gus and Honea Mae Sexton, Bridget and David Stahl, and Anna Claire Forehand.
In a final act of generosity, Joan has donated part of her remains to the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Center at Emory University. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Lee Stringfellow and staff, Sacred Journey Hospice, Heaven Sent Helpers, and all of her caregivers.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Muscadine, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.