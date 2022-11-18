Dr. Joan Coker

Dr. Joan Godwin Coker passed away peacefully on November 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born on August 3, 1937 in Tallapoosa, Ga. to S.E. and Vesta Godwin.

She graduated from West Georgia College and Georgia State University and was a teacher for many years locally, including in Carroll County and Carrollton City School systems.

Trending Videos