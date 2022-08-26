Thanks to a $1.5 million endowment established by the family of James R. Fulford and supported by donations from Atlanta to Kingsport, Tenn., Tanner Health System has launched its first endowed chair in its Department of Neurology.
Jakai Nolan, DO, MPH, has been appointed the first James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology. The endowed chair program is part of a long-term effort to expand local neurology care through physician recruitment and program advancements. It is a building block accelerating Tanner Health System’s neurology program by years, if not decades.
An endowed chair is among the highest honors that can be bestowed on a physician. A chair is established with gifts of at least $1.5 million, which are invested and the interest proceeds used to support the clinical activities of the chair holder. Those physicians named to a chair are highly regarded in their fields.
Dr. Nolan is a board-certified neurologist and fellowship-trained multiple sclerosis (MS) specialist who joined Tanner in 2021. She earned her medical degree in osteopathic medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee, Georgia. She completed an internship at the former Franciscan St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, Illinois, and a residency in neurology at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.
Nolan’s MS and neuroimmunology fellowship was completed at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. After earning her bachelor’s in neuroscience from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Dr. Nolan interned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Atlanta. She holds a master’s degree in public health from Emory University.
"I am honored to serve as the inaugural James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology at Tanner,” said Dr. Nolan. Our commitment at Tanner is to provide health care that exceeds our patient’s expectations for quality, compassion and convenience. Our efforts will be transformed by this leadership gift from the Fulford family and the inspiring support from the community.”
Dr. Nolan’s passion for neurology is rooted in personal experience. On her first day of graduate school, she woke up with blurry vision in her left eye and was ultimately diagnosed with MS. She recognizes the national shortage of specialist physicians — including neurologists — both as a physician and a patient.
Hospitals throughout the country compete to recruit neurologists to treat patients of all ages with a wide range of neurological and cognitive conditions. This includes care for trauma (spinal cord and head injuries), degenerative diseases (including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease), convulsive disorders (such as epilepsy) as well as ALS, dementia, migraines, and strokes, where local access to neurology care is vital.
The visibility of the endowed chair program will help attract physicians to serve on Tanner’s medical staff, allowing patients in the west Georgia area to receive care closer to home.
Respected for the commercial construction projects from his company, RA-LIN, and remembered for his love of this community, James R. Fulford’s philanthropy included donating the land for construction of the City of Carrollton Center for the Arts and making substantial contributions to University of West Georgia’s 10,000-seat University Stadium.
Following his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and ALS, he and his wife, Linda, made a significant leadership gift to launch the James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology Fund at Tanner Foundation.
The Fulford Family announced the initial $1.5 million fundraising goal had been met at a June 4 celebration of the 50th anniversary of RA-LIN. The celebration at the Carrollton Amp featured videos of local families impacted by neurological conditions and a concert by Mark Broussard.
“According to the National Health Institute, neurological diseases affect 14% of Americans — and that number is expected to triple by 2050. Growing neurology care in our community is vital,” said Kristi Garrett.
“The Fulford family is very excited about the naming of Dr. Jakai Nolan as our Endowed Chair for the James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology,” she said. “Dr. Nolan is a young, energetic and highly qualified neurologist who is enthusiastic about growing our neurology program at Tanner. We are looking forward to expanding services and having more neurologists join her as we continue to grow the endowment.”
“We are immensely grateful to the Fulford family for their generosity and this highly impactful gift,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner. “The Fulfords are devoted members of the west Georgia community, and their investment in neurology care embodies a legacy of innovation that reflects the countless milestones and achievements of Ray Fulford. Through their generosity to Tanner Health System, they will have a powerful impact on neurology care at Tanner and in our region in perpetuity.”
In addition to the Fulford family, the James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology at Tanner Health System is the culmination of generous support from community members and organizations including RA-LIN, Carroll EMC, West Georgia Electric and North Georgia Turf, Inc.
The endowment will continue to grow and accept donations, providing support for outstanding care in neurology and helping patients for generations. To learn more about the vision of this endowment, visit FulfordandFriends.org. To support the James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology, visit tanner.org/FulfordEndowment. To learn more about Tanner’s neurology services, stroke treatment and MS care available at Tanner, visit TannerNeurology.org.
