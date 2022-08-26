Inaugural James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology

Jakai Nolan, DO, will serve as the first James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology at Tanner Health System. The endowed chair program is a long-term effort to expand local neurology care through physician recruitment and program advancements. The chair was made possible by a  $1.5 million endowment established by the family of James R. Fulford and supported by donations from Atlanta to Birmingham. Pictured (from left): Andrea Fulford Chapman; Jakai Nolan, DO; Linda Fulford; and Kristi Fulford Garrett.

 Submitted Photo

Thanks to a $1.5 million endowment established by the family of James R. Fulford and supported by donations from Atlanta to Kingsport, Tenn., Tanner Health System has launched its first endowed chair in its Department of Neurology.

Jakai Nolan, DO, MPH, has been appointed the first James R. Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology. The endowed chair program is part of a long-term effort to expand local neurology care through physician recruitment and program advancements. It is a building block accelerating Tanner Health System’s neurology program by years, if not decades.

Trending Videos