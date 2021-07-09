Dr. Harold McLendon, 91, died January 22, 2021.
Dr. McLendon was born on May 5, 1929, an only child of William and Mary McLendon. He graduated valedictorian from Damascus High School and then attended Emory University, serving his internship and residency at Grady Memorial Hospital. In 1952, Dr. McLendon married the late Helen Rodgers and had three children: Deborah McLendon, Harold McLendon Jr., M.D., and Keith McLendon, M.D.
Dr. McLendon began his 35-year OBGYN career in 1958 in Carrollton, Georgia. During that time, he was Chairman of the Deacons at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Chairman of the School Board, and Chief of Staff at Tanner Memorial Hospital.
After losing his first wife, Dr. McLendon married Maggie Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Maggie and his three children: Deborah Anne Meade (Gordie), Dr. Harold McLendon, Jr. (Melissa), and Dr. Keith McLendon (Deb). He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Please join us at a graveside service celebrating his life at Carroll Memorial Gardens on July 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Dr. Bob White officiating the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.