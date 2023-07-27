Dr. Frances “Fran” L. Jackson

Dr. Frances “Fran” L. Jackson, age 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023. She was born on December 22, 1932, in Gatliff, Kentucky, the daughter of Mr. Ernest Toliver Sr. and Mrs. Trilby Wilson Toliver.

Fran attended the National Business College in Knoxville, Tennessee, before spending two years working at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. She then enrolled in East Tennessee State College and, while she was studying there, became engaged to Mr. Morrison Jackson. The couple was married on June 20, 1954, at Lenarue Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.