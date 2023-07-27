Dr. Frances “Fran” L. Jackson, age 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023. She was born on December 22, 1932, in Gatliff, Kentucky, the daughter of Mr. Ernest Toliver Sr. and Mrs. Trilby Wilson Toliver.
Fran attended the National Business College in Knoxville, Tennessee, before spending two years working at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. She then enrolled in East Tennessee State College and, while she was studying there, became engaged to Mr. Morrison Jackson. The couple was married on June 20, 1954, at Lenarue Baptist Church.
She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee in 1960, a Master of Education from the University of Montevallo in 1972, a Doctor of Education from the University of Alabama in 1984, and a Master of Education Leadership from the University of Montevallo in 2001.
From 1967 until 1983, Mrs. Jackson was an educator at Kingston Elementary School in Kingston, Tennessee, Chelsea Elementary School in Chelsea, Alabama, Thompson Middle School in Alabaster, Alabama, and Banks High School in Birmingham, Alabama. In 1986, she came to the University of West Georgia Richards College of Business, where she worked in the Department of Management and Information Systems until 1998. Following her time at the University, Fran managed her own consulting business, Biztek Consultanta Inc., where she worked as a Business Management Consultant and Trainer with a major emphasis on computer training, supervisory management, business report writing, international business, and marketing. She was a member of many professional organizations and societies, including Beta Gamma Sigma, Phi Delta Kappa, Omicron Delta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, and Delta Phi Epsilon. She was named the Georgia College Teacher of the Year and was awarded the Georgia Educator Award, the Marketing Research Award, and the Post-Secondary/Secondary Articulation Award.
Dr. Frances traveled the world with her husband, Morrison, and carried those places and memories with her. Together the couple also enjoyed ballroom and square dancing and were members of the West Georgia Squares for many years. Fran enjoyed hunting for antiques, watching old movies, and entertaining her friends and family at her home. She was a longtime and faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. William “Morrison” Jackson, in May of this year.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son & daughter-in-law, Dr. Greg & Debra Jackson; daughter & son-in-law, Melissa Jackson Papendick & Steve Papendick; and brother, Ernest Toliver Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Rev. Johnnie Thomas and Dr. Greg Jackson officiating. Internment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Rev. Johnnie Thomas, Dr.
Greg Jackson, Steve Papendick, Allen Williamson, and Dr. Mark Lipham. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
