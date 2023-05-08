Dr. Bob Powell

Dr. Bob Powell, age 82, of Carrollton, Ga, died on Friday, May 5, 2023. He was born on January 15, 1941, in Moultrie, Ga, the son of the late, James Ralph Powell and Leila Mae Powell. He graduated from Moultrie High School, received his Bachelor of Science in Physics from the Georgia Institute of Technology and obtained his Master’s and Ph.D. from Clemson University.

He was blessed with a career that he loved and worked as a professor of physics at the University of West Georgia for fifty years, where he also served as chair of the Physics Department and the director of the West Georgia Observatory. He was well-known as “Dr. Bob” around the campus. He served as the faculty advisor for the Physics Club for several years and Chi Omega sorority for over thirty-five years. Upon retirement, Dr. Powell donated the Powell Family Scholarship to increase the number of highly qualified physics majors at the University of West Georgia.

