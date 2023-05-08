Dr. Bob Powell, age 82, of Carrollton, Ga, died on Friday, May 5, 2023. He was born on January 15, 1941, in Moultrie, Ga, the son of the late, James Ralph Powell and Leila Mae Powell. He graduated from Moultrie High School, received his Bachelor of Science in Physics from the Georgia Institute of Technology and obtained his Master’s and Ph.D. from Clemson University.
He was blessed with a career that he loved and worked as a professor of physics at the University of West Georgia for fifty years, where he also served as chair of the Physics Department and the director of the West Georgia Observatory. He was well-known as “Dr. Bob” around the campus. He served as the faculty advisor for the Physics Club for several years and Chi Omega sorority for over thirty-five years. Upon retirement, Dr. Powell donated the Powell Family Scholarship to increase the number of highly qualified physics majors at the University of West Georgia.
Dr. Powell served as a president of the Georgia Academy of Science as well as the American Association of Physics Teachers. He was the recipient of numerous awards including the Homer L. Dodge Distinguished Service Citation, the Dr. Melanie McClellan Distinguished Service Award, Distinguished Professor Award, Fellow of the GAS, Fellow of the AAPT, Advisor of the Year and Honors Professor of the Year. He also published numerous books, papers and journal articles.
Dr. Powell will also be remembered for the countless hours he spent outside of the classroom. He coordinated the Post-Secondary Readiness Enrichment Program to provide assistance in area schools and worked with Project STARR for students in at-risk situations. He enjoyed judging the state science fair for many years and also led fire safety and burn prevention programs for teachers and others throughout the state for the Georgia Fire Academy.
Dr. Powell had a passion for star-gazing. His hobbies included genealogy research, photography, traveling to scenic and historical places and studying the United States Civil War. His grandchildren were the joy of his life and he took great pride in watching them grow up. He was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. He dedicated his life to God and to the service of others. He was beloved by all who knew him and his many acts of love and kindness will live in the memories of those he so deeply touched.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Betty Ann Ballard Powell; son and daughter-in-law David Powell and Susan; daughter and son-in-law Lisa White and Chris; and grandchildren Isabella Powell and Keller and Harper White.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Dr. Stephen Allen and Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Kelvin Graham, Ben Jenkins, Keller White, David Cooke, Greg Payne, Bill Fullilove, Bill Fuqua and Jerry Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Ethridge and Perry Waldrep.
The Chi Omega sorority was dear to his heart. In lieu of flowers, please honor Dr. Powell with a donation to the Chi Omega Foundation.
3395 Players Club Parkway
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
