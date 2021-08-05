Brian Bain has overcome adversity all his life. And last Saturday, he celebrated his continuing climb to success by opening his third dental facility.
At the grand opening ceremony, Bain was surrounded by family and friends, as well as many different city officials, such as Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal, and Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan. Bain’s new building is located at 427 West Bankhead Highway.
Originally from the Island of Grand Bahamas, Bain moved to the United States at the age of 18 in pursuit of his education.
“I wanted to receive my education from the best area I could for my field of work,” he said.
Before owning his own dental offices, Bain had worked at other dental practices but didn’t really enjoy it. He said he experienced a disconnect working for others because their priorities were different. Today, Bain Dental Group has three offices, including Carrollton and Bowdon.
Bain has a double Bachelor’s degree in Biology and African American History from Luther College in Iowa. He earned a Master of Science degree in molecular biology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“The reason I chose to attend a small private school in Iowa was because it had a great track record for preparing future doctors in training,” said Bain.
Additionally, Bain achieved his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry.
Bain told the Times-Georgian on Thursday, that, culturally, it was a great idea for him to seek his education in different places because he got to live outside of his comfort zone.
“Each place I have been to has been beneficial for me to get to where I am now,” said Bain. “You will never know what you are capable of until you have gone through it. Essentially, that’s how we grow.
“You have to be faced with adversity to gain tough skin and to learn your capabilities.”
Since a young boy, Bain has faced adversity. He said his mother always believed in having a great education for her children. Therefore, he dedicated the conference room in his Villa Rica dental office to his mother, Mary Bain, whom he says is his “greatest inspiration.”
At one point in time, his mother had lost her job, and was unable to afford the private schooling he was attending. So, Bain got a job working on the weekends mowing lawns, and working at a pharmacy in order to pay his school tuition himself.
“Education was the key for me,” said Bain. “The secret sauce to being successful is hardworking and determination. As long as I keep that in my mind and stay committed, it will all work out.”
