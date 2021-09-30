ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a release on Monday stating it “will follow the guidance and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.”
Those recommendations include that people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings “should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,” according to the release.
It also includes people aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions stating that those individuals “should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.”
DPH also states in the release that “people aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks”
Anyone in occupations that are at risk are also encouraged to receive the booster.
“People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.”
DPH said only the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been authorized as a booster dose, and the above recommendations will only apply to individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for their primary series. That’s in line with previous CDC guidance.
DPH said they have begun administering booster doses at health department vaccination locations on Monday, and that there is currently an adequate inventory of the Pfizer vaccine and “will work to ensure accessibility to booster doses statewide.”
“DPH continues to stress the importance of vaccination for all Georgians aged 12 and older,” the release stated. “Vaccination is our best tool to protect lives and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”
To find a COVID vaccination location, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.