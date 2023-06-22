WHITESBURG WATER PARK
50 BOOSTERFIELD DR WHITESBURG, GA 30185
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: 022-06-POOL-002227
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
ELIZABETH VILLAGE MOBILE HOME PARK
1065 ALABAMA ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: 022-04-POOL-001709
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
OAKWOOD MOBILE HOME PARK
1745 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30116
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: 022-06-POOL-002302
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
THE ORCHARD @ CARROLLTON
206 ORANGE PASS CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: 022-08-POOL-003084
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Barrier: pool enclosed/fencing in compliance
Points: 15
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed gaps greater than 4 inches in fencing./repair fencing
Emergency phone operational and accessible
Absence of required lifesaving equipment on the deck or an emergency phone;
Points: 15
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Emergency phone not operable./repair phone
Appropriate lifesaving equipment present
Absence of required lifesaving equipment on the deck or an emergency phone;
Points: 15
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Shepherd's hook pole missing./replace
KIDSPEACE
101 KIDSPEACE BOWDON, GA 30108
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: 022-10-POOL-003764
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
HISTORIC BANNING MILLS
205 HORSESHOE DAM RD WHITESBURG, GA 30185
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: SPP-022-000010
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
QUALITY INN CARROLLTON
700 S PARK ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Phone Number: (470) 868-7717
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: SPP-022-000045
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
THE HANGOUT ENERGY & NUTRITION
1027 MAPLE ST STE A CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Phone Number: (404) 710-1064
Permit Type: Food Service
Permit Number: FSP-022-000802
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
