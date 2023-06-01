WILDWOOD APARTMENTS AT VILLA RICA
540 S CARROLL RD VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
2 - self-closing / self-latching gates
511-3-5-.18(11)(h) - (h) access gates shall also comply with the requirements of this rule and shall be equipped to accommodate a locking device. barrier gates shall open away from the pool in facilities constructed after adoption of this chapter. pedestrian access gates
Points: 15
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: 2 gates are not self latching./fix
12 - grab/hand rails, ladders installed and secure
511-3-5-.06(3)(f)1. - 1. handrails, if removable, shall be installed in such a way that they cannot be removed without the use of tools.
Points: 2
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: replace end caps on ladder
MAYFAIR AT CARROLLTON
318 COLUMIA DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Permit Number: 022-06-POOL-002089
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
12 - grab/hand rails, ladders installed and secure
511-3-5-.06(3)(f)1. - 1. handrails, if removable, shall be installed in such a way that they cannot be removed without the use of tools.
Points: 2
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Ladders missing rubber caps on end/ Replace.
24 - piping identified and marked
511-3-5-.08(6) - (6) all piping shall be marked with directional arrows as necessary to determine flow direction. all piping in the equipment room shall be permanently identified by its use and the pool and or aquatic feature it serves.
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection? No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Mark and identify pipes with directional flow and arrows.
CARROLLTON SPRAY PARK
425 WILLIE NORTH DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
HICKORY FALLS APARTMENTS
801 NE HICKORY LEVEL RD VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
12 - grab/hand rails, ladders installed and secure
511-3-5-.06(3)(f)1. - 1. handrails, if removable, shall be installed in such a way that they cannot be removed without the use of tools.
Points: 2
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: ladder lose./fully secure
CARROLLTON CITY SCHOOL NUTRITION'S HECTOR'S CURBSIDE
106 TROJAN DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
HOLY GROUND BAPTIST ACADEMY & PRESCHOOL
1355 N 27 HWY ROOPVILLE, GA 30170
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
511-6-1.05(7)(b) - food contact surfaces and utensils - cleaning frequency (p, c)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Clean and Sanitize Can opener clean and sanitize drain board on prep sink
14B - utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried, handled
511-6-1.05(10)(e)1,2,4 - equipment, utensil, linens, stored 6" off floor in clean, dry location (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Store mops and brooms 6" off of floor
15B - warewashing facilities: installed, maintained, used; test strips
511-6-1.05(6)(p) - warewashing equipment, determining chemical sanitizer concentration (pf)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Provide test strips for three compartment sink
17C - physical facilities installed, maintained, and clean
511-6-1.07(5)(a),(b) - good repair, physical facilities maintained; cleaning, frequency & restrictions, cleaned often enough to keep them clean (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: remove unpainted pallets from freezer. Clean all non food contact surfaces, equipment, cooler gaskets, ice machine exterior, etc.
HARRY MORGAN CENTER
151 FULLBRIGHT DR CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
HAMPTON INN
28 PRICE CREEK RD BREMEN, GA 30110
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
VILLA RICA MIDDLE SCHOOL
614 TUMLIN LAKE DR VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
COMMUNITY ACTION FOR IMPROVEMENT, INC-HEAD START
619 WILLIE NORTH ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
6-1A - proper cold holding temperatures
511-6-1.04(6)(f) - time/temperature control for safety; cold holding (p)
Points: 9
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed reach in cooler holding ambient temp above 41F, thermometer currently reading 47F. Manager has called in a repair ticket and moved TCS foods to different cooler for food that have been held for less than four hours.
ARBOR BEND
200 INDUSTRIAL BLVD VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Swimming Pool
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
TRUE GRIT NUTRITION
1025 MAIN ST STE B WHITESBURG, GA 30185
Permit Type: Food Service
Permit Number: FSP-022-000798
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
