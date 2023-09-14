CARROLLTON NURSING AND REHABILITATION
2327 N 27 HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
Observed knife in sanitizing box with old food present — rewashed.
Observed dish washing machine not registering proper sanitizing strength.
Observed in-use wiping cloths stored on table tops and prep tops instead of sanitizing solution bucket. (PIC has scheduled request for dish washing machine repair, using three-compartment sink in the meantime to wash clean and sanitize dishes.)
Observed several foods in walk-in cooler without a proper label or prep/discard date. (Label and date all time control safety foods with prep date or discard date not exceeding 7-day mark period.)
Observed several milk cartons expired from September 2 (PIC discarded all expired milk.)
Observed box of bananas stored directly on the floor, boxes of food in walk-in freezer stored on the floor. (Keep all foods stored at least 6 inches off the floor to prevent potential contamination).
Observed milk cooler door in disrepair.(New cooler has been ordered.)
Observed no testing strips present in facility to test proper sanitizing strength
Observed heavy grease accumulation in cooking equipment, pans and walls.
Ceiling tiles stained with mold, grease. Walls with holes and gouges present Coving separated from wall in multiple areas. Observed cracked floors in multiple areas and in disrepair.
Observed lighting without protective shield near three compartment sink.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
814 S PARK ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
MIGRATION COFFEE COMPANY (BASE OF OPERATIONS)
1141 ROME ST CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-07-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS
135 COMMERCE DR VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Phone Number: (770) 459-3113
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Observed reach in cooler with no thermometer present. All coolers should have accurate temperature measuring devices at all times.
Observed the walk-in cooler with a split gasket present as well as multiple reach in coolers throughout the facility with split gaskets. Replace all split gaskets as needed.
Observed dust / debris build up present on the fan covers of the cooler unit in the walk-in cooler as well as the vent covers of the Ice machine.
Observed debris build up present on floor of walk-in cooler.
ASB HOT DOG BODEGA MU
123 MELLRAY CT VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
ASB HOT DOG BODEGA COMMISSARY
123 MELLRAY CT VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS-VILLA RICA
100 COOLEY WAY VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
MINGO’S SNOW CONES
451 W BANKHEAD HWY STE 151 VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2023
Observed what appears to be mold present on ice shaving machine.
Observed reach in refrigerator holding ambient temperature of 47 degrees. Whipped topping holding temperature of 47 degrees. All TCS foods should be held at 41 degrees or less. Any foods that have been held for longer than four hours should be discarded.
MICROTEL INN & SUITES
104 PRICE CREEK RD BREMEN, GA 30110
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
PELICAN’S SNOBALLS
401 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
PELICAN’S SNOBALLS BASE OF OPERATION
401 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
PELICAN’S SNOBALLS MOBILE
401 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Permit Type: Food Service
Permit Number: FSP-022- 000588
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2023
