The Georgia Department of Health announced Friday it had received 3,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine—enough to treat 1,500 individuals—in its initial supply of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine series. You can read the full news release here: bit.ly/georgiadph_monkeypoxvaccine

In District 4, we anticipate receiving our portion of the state’s first supply of vaccines in the coming weeks. Many moving parts are in place, and we anticipate communicating more specific details with you this coming week.

