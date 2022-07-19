The Georgia Department of Health announced Friday it had received 3,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine—enough to treat 1,500 individuals—in its initial supply of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine series. You can read the full news release here: bit.ly/georgiadph_monkeypoxvaccine
In District 4, we anticipate receiving our portion of the state’s first supply of vaccines in the coming weeks. Many moving parts are in place, and we anticipate communicating more specific details with you this coming week.
DPH said Georgia’s 93 confirmed cases (as of July 15) are all among men concentrated in the metro Atlanta area, where the state is currently prioritizing vaccine distribution. Like other cases globally, most of our state’s cases identify as gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men. It is important for all to know that monkeypox can be passed to ANYONE through close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding or clothing.
Those eligible to receive these first vaccine doses are individuals who have had close, sustained physical contact with a confirmed case. (When given within a certain time window, the FDA-approved vaccine has the potential to be effective even after exposure to monkeypox.) By sharing who is most at risk currently, we hope you can make a more informed decision on your personal level of risk and help you understand who needs these first vaccine doses the most.
For most individuals, the risk of contracting monkeypox virus is still very low; therefore, approval for testing and vaccination is based upon a medical consultation. If you experience symptoms of monkeypox, please reach out to your health care provider.
Monkeypox does not spread as easily as COVID-19, it is not known to linger in the air, and is not transmitted during short periods of shared airspace. You can read more at bit.ly/cdc_monkeypox_transmission
