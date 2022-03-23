Downtown Carrollton will again showcase local artists and musicians when Art Takeover returns to Adamson Square on Thursday, March 31.
Art Takeover is a collaboration between the Carrollton Center for the Arts and the University of West Georgia's Art Department. This annual event is a celebration of art in Downtown Carrollton. Participants can explore historic downtown Adamson Square meet artists, admire and purchase artwork while enjoying live art demonstrations and music. The event returns with some newly added features in 2022.
“This year, the art center is happy to unveil Jim Collins’ sculpture at the Neva Lomason Library,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “We’re excited to introduce this latest public work of art to the community.”
The public sculpture unveiling takes place at noon at the Neva Lomason Library. Artists will be set up on the sidewalks on and just off the square from 5-8 p.m., rather than hosted inside various downtown shops and eateries, as was the case in previous years. Pottery made in arts workshops this month will be raku fired from 5-8:00 p.m. in front of the Center for the Arts with the Porch Band performing from 6-8 p.m. Three-D chalk artists, Jessi and Zach, will create sidewalk art in front of the center. Awards for the UWG student art show winners will be announced at the art center, beginning at 5:45 p.m.
In the event of rain, the outside evening activities will be relocated inside the Center for the Arts and the Courtyard by Marriott Conference Center.
