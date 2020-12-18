Carrollton residents and visitors looking for a last-minute shopping idea for Christmas are being encouraged to shop local in downtown Carrollton for their loved ones.
The city is promoting the restaurants and retail establishments on and around Adamson Square with the “12 Days of Downtown Christmas,” which started on Dec. 13 with the Laurel Rose Company candle shop, 415 Bradley St.
“Follow along with us as we count down to Christmas with some of downtown Carrollton merchants,” the city’s Downtown Carrollton Facebook page said. “Each day, we’ll feature a business and what they uniquely bring to the season.”
Other businesses that have been featured so far range from the Samba Loca Brazilian Steakhouse, 104 Adamson Square, to Horton’s Books & Gifts, 410 Adamson Square. Horton’s is Georgia’s oldest bookstore and has been in business since 1891, according to their website.
But residents can schedule appointments to visit Underground Books on the bookstore’s website, undergroundbooks.net. Because of shipping delays this holiday season, the bookstore’s owners cannot guarantee each book will arrive on time before Christmas.
The city also has a flyer posted on their website of December Happenings, which lists gift card specials at a few downtown businesses and events at some of Adamson Square’s restaurants, such as the Irish Bred Pub and Gallery Row Coffee.
“The Christmas in Carrollton event circled around an open house for all of our downtown merchants,” said Carrollton Communications Director April Saunders. “That was sort of our event where we kicked off promoting them and celebrating our downtown merchants. Since then, we have focused on our social media channels and try to cross-reference the promotions the various downtown merchants may be doing.”
Saunders added residents can invest in the downtown merchants by purchasing Downtown Dollars, and she said between $12-13,000 has been bought by visitors and residents in the last month. These can be found at the Carrollton Main Street office at the Depot on Bradley, 455 Bradley St., or at Carrollton City Hall, 315 Bradley St.
Downtown Dollars can be used at most downtown shops and eateries and can be purchased for $5, $10 or $25, according to the city’s website. Credit cards or checks can only be used to buy these dollars.
“Downtown Dollars are a great way to keep the money within our downtown district,” Saunders said. “We’ve seen tremendous support for our downtown through the holiday season, and that’s really great to see. We don’t have a whole lot of downtown retail, but folks love to be downtown because it has something for everybody.”
