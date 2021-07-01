Some big changes are coming to downtown Douglasville with motorists making their way between Douglas and Paulding counties using the new Highway 92 bypass.
The old railroad crossing at Campbellton St. downtown that was part of Highway 92 for several decades is being closed. Dallas Highway on the north side of the crossing will become a city street and will be renamed in the future.
Signs have been placed at the intersection on both sides of the railroad tracks announcing that the crossing will be permanently closed on or around July 15.
Before the railroad crossing at Campbellton St. is closed, the Georgia Department of Transportation is upgrading the McCarley St. railroad crossing so that is a double-lighted intersection, according to the City of Douglasville.
The McCarley St. crossing is just west of the Campbellton St. crossing along Strickland St.
Motorists traveling from north Douglas and Paulding counties toward Interstate 20 are urged to use the new Highway 92 bypass east of downtown and cross under the railroad tracks using the new tunnel that is part of the project.
The city is holding a Community Town Hall Meeting on transportation projects on Wednesday, June 30 at 6 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The city encourages those with questions or comments to attend the town hall in person or watch it live on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityofDouglasvilleGA.
The chat on Facebook will not be moderated during the event but the city encourages residents to submit questions/comments in advance at https://bit.ly/3xJf75n.
The city is also sharing updates about the project at www.douglasvillega.gov/newroute.
