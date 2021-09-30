For a second straight year, the city of Douglasville has been recognized as one of the state’s top safest cities by a security consultant company.
Douglasville came in at 34 among Georgia cities in the rankings, which were conducted by Safewise.
To make the rankings, the company uses FBI crime statistics and U.S. Census population data.
Last year, Douglasville came in at 104 among Georgia cities in the rankings.
“I am thrilled to learn that Douglasville has jumped from 104 to 34 in terms of the safest cities in the state,” Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said. “This just goes to show that Douglasville continues to be a great place for you and your family to live, work, and play and raise a family.”
Milton, a city in north Fulton county, came in at No. 1 in the report. The top-5 is rounded out by Tyrone, Braselton, Hampton and Woodstock.
Milton has a population of 125,096 citizens and has a violent crime rate of 0.4 per 1,000 citizens. Its property crime rate is 7.3 per 1,000 citizens, which was 7.2 in 2020 and 0.2 in 2019.
Last year, Braselton, with a population of 12,297, was ranked No. 1 in the state.
Douglasville was listed with a population of 34,610 with a violent crime rate of 5.3 per 1,000 citizens. It has a property crime rate of 58.2 per 1,000 people, according to the Safewise data.
Robinson gives the credit to Police Chief Gary Sparks and the police force.
“I continue to be amazed at the outstanding job that our Chief of Police, Gary Sparks, and the entire Douglasville Police Department continue to do to ensure that Douglasville remains a safe place to live,” Robinson said. “Chief Sparks and his team emphasize community relations between our citizens and law enforcement, and I believe these efforts have been the key to making Douglasville safer. I have the utmost confidence in him and our law enforcement team to continue to protect and serve.”
